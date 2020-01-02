Agencies

PALAU

Sunscreen ban enforced

A pioneering ban on “reef-toxic” sunscreens took effect yesterday as the Pacific island nation introduced strict environmental measures that also included one of the world’s largest marine sanctuaries. “We have to live and respect the environment because the environment is the nest of life, and without it nobody in Palau can survive,” President Tommy Remengesau said as the new laws took effect. Reef-toxic sunscreen imported or sold in the nation is to be confiscated and the owner fined US$1,000. “When science tells us that a practice is damaging to coral reefs, to fish populations or to the ocean itself, our people take note and our visitors do, too,” Remengesau said.

INDONESIA

Floods shut airport, roads

Heavy monsoon rain in the capital and nearby cities since Tuesday has triggered likely the worst flooding in almost seven years, submerging homes and shutting one of Jakarta’s airports. More than 700 areas in the greater Jakarta region suffered from power outages, while some commuter trains were suspended. The local government instructed schools and some offices to be prepared to provide shelter as the rainfall was expected to continue for another three days.

ANGOLA

Dos Santos’ assets frozen

A court has placed a freeze on assets held by Isabel dos Santos, Africa’s richest woman, a statement from the attorney general’s office said. The order also applied to Dos Santos’ husband, Sindika Dokolo, and Mario da Silva. The three allegedly engaged in transactions with state-owned firms that led to the government losing US$1.14 billion, reports said. Isabel dos Santos is the daughter of former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who served from 1979 to 2017.