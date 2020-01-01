UK woman lied about rape: Cyprus

AP, PARALIMNI, Cyprus

A Cypriot court on Monday found a 19-year-old British woman guilty of fabricating claims that she was gang raped by 12 Israelis in a hotel room at a tourist resort in Cyprus, saying that her story lacked credibility.

Famagusta District Court Judge Michalis Papathanasiou said the defendant did not tell the truth and tried to deceive the court with “evasive” statements in her testimony.

The woman has said she is innocent and would appeal the ruling.

The case had triggered widespread interest in the UK and Israel. It was reported as a shocking gang rape until Cypriot authorities cast doubt on the woman’s account.

Reacting to the verdict, the British government raised questions over whether the teenager received a fair trial.

“The UK is seriously concerned about the fair trial guarantees in this deeply distressing case and we will be raising the issue with the Cypriot authorities,” a British Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokesperson said in a written statement.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found guilty of the charge of “public mischief,” which carries a maximum fine of 1,700 euros (US$1,900) and up to a year’s imprisonment.

She is to remain in Cyprus for her sentencing on Tuesday next week.

Emerging from the courthouse after the verdict, both the woman and her mother wore strips of fabric over their mouths on which stitched lips were drawn.

The woman told investigators that she had been raped by as many as a dozen Israelis aged 15 to 20 on July 17 last year.

Cypriot police said she retracted the allegations 10 days later after investigators found what they said were inconsistencies in her statements.

Taking the stand earlier in the trial, the woman said that while she was having sex with her boyfriend, she was pinned down and others who entered the room raped her.

The judge said the defendant admitted to investigators under questioning that she had lied and apologized.

He said she made up the claims because she was “ashamed” after finding out that some of the Israelis had recorded her having consensual sex with her Israeli boyfriend on their mobile phones.

He said that the admission and her subsequent apology “was the only time the defendant told the truth.”

The court heard that a physical examination of the woman after she filed the complaint to police found no evidence of rape.

The judge rejected testimony from a pathologist testifying for the defense that rape could not be ruled out.

All 12 Israelis returned home shortly after their release and their defense lawyers said they would sue the woman for damages.

During the trial, the woman said that she felt threatened by investigators while she was being questioned and that she feared she would be arrested if she did not sign the retraction, adding that she “even feared for her life.”

Papathanasiou dismissed her testimony as being “exaggerated, confused, contradictory and incoherent.”

Defense lawyer Ritsa Pekri asked the court to mitigate her sentence, saying that she regretted her actions and only did what she did out of “immaturity,” and because she was under strong psychological pressure.

Pekri said the woman is on anti-depressants.

Outside of the court, Nicoletta Charalambidou, another lawyer on the woman’s legal team, said the conviction was expected and that an appeal would be filed to the Cypriot Supreme Court, because defense lawyers feel that their client’s rights to a fair trial had been “violated to a significant degree.”