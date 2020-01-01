India traffic police think out of the box to deter offenders

AFP, BANGALORE, India

Dummy police are the newest recruits to law enforcement in India’s southern city of Bangalore, where authorities have adopted an unusual tactic to fight traffic offenders.

Mannequins dressed up as traffic officers — complete with hats, white shirts and fluorescent vests with police insignia — are being placed at major intersections in the hope that they would prompt drivers to observe the rules.

Some even wear sunglasses and masks.

With 8 million vehicles plying the notoriously busy roads in a tech hub renowned for its traffic snarls, police have said that they do not have enough flesh-and-blood officers to direct traffic at all of the intersections.

“The idea is not to scare anybody. The idea is to increase compliance,” Bangalore Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said. “There are 44,000 intersections in the city, but traffic lights are installed in only about 450 intersections. At the rest, traffic is directed by an officer, or not directed at all.”

He added that officers use a “hide and seek” tactic — swapping the mannequins with actual police officers — to keep drivers on their best behavior.

Bangalore, which has been dubbed the Silicon Valley of India, is home to an estimated 13 million people.

An average of two people die every day on the roads of the megalopolis, with 4,283 crashes reported from January to November last year. Many are blamed on drunk-driving, speeding and drivers ignoring traffic signals.

Last year, there were 50,457 cases of reckless driving and another 57,394 for drunk-driving, official figures showed.

The model officers have received mixed reactions from commuters about whether the dummy ploy would work, with some locals praising police for thinking outside of the box.

“It’s a general human mentality that when you see a policeman, you have fear in your heart: ‘Oh I am doing something wrong, I will not do it,’” clothing company director Vijay Shekhar said.

Others were more skeptical.

Businessman Rohit Kamalkar said that the scheme would not work in a country such as India, where rules are flouted with impunity.

“We do not follow rules even when they [police] are real, so how would it work when they are not moving and running after us?” tech consultant Sapan Agarwal asked.