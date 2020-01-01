Sudan sentences 27 to death for killing protester

AP, CAIRO

A Sudanese court on Monday sentenced 27 members of the country’s security forces to death by hanging for torturing and killing a detained protester during the uprising against former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir earlier last year.

The verdict, which can be appealed, was the first connected to the killing of more than 200 pro-democracy protesters since the demonstrations began in December 2018.

“We are now sure our revolution is continuing on the right path,” protester Amna Mohammed said.

She was among a cheering crowd of hundreds that gathered to welcome the verdict’s announcement outside the court in Omdurman, the capital Khartoum’s twin city.

The death of protester Ahmed al-Khair, a school teacher, while in detention in February was a key point — and a symbol — in the uprising that convulsed the large African country.

That led, in April, to the toppling of al-Bashir, and ultimately to the creation of a joint military-civilian sovereign council that has committed to rebuilding the country and promises elections in three years.

The anniversary of the uprising this month drew teeming crowds to the streets in several cities and towns across the country, with people singing, dancing and carrying flags. A train packed with exuberant demonstrators, clapping and chanting, arrived in the northern city of Atbara, the birthplace of the uprising, from the capital city.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an umbrella group of unions that led the protests against al-Bashir, welcomed Monday’s verdict.

The group vowed to continue pursuing and bringing to justice security officials accused of torture.

Mohammed al-Feki Soliman, a member of the sovereign council, said that the trial “renews the Sudanese people’s trust in their judicial institutions.”

Al-Khair was detained on Jan. 31 in his hometown of Kassala and was reported dead two days later.

His body was taken to a local hospital where his family said it was covered in bruises.

At the time, police denied any police wrongdoing and blamed his death on an “illness,” without providing any details.

However, Judge al-Sadik al-Amin al-Fek on Monday said that the teacher was beaten and tortured while in detention.

“His death was an inevitable consequence of the beating and torture,” he said.

The court also sentenced three other members of the security forces to three years each in prison, and acquitted seven suspects in the case.

All the sentenced were policemen who were working in the jail where al-Khair was held or intelligence agents in the region.

Following a tradition based on Islamic law, or Sharia, the court gave al-Khair’s family the opportunity to “forgive” the suspects, which could have led to their pardon, but the offer was declined.

Taj al-Ser Ali al-Hebr, the country’s top prosecutor, welcomed the verdict as a “victory.”

He called on the government to join the US Convention Against Torture.

Earlier last month, a court in Khartoum convicted al-Bashir, who was jailed by the military after he was removed from power, of money laundering and corruption, and sentenced him to two years in a minimum security lockup.

The image of the former dictator in a defendant’s cage on live TV sent a strong message for all of Sudan.

However, the deposed ruler is under indictment by the International Criminal Court on far more serious charges of war crimes and genocide linked to his brutal suppression of the insurgency in the western province of Darfur in the early 2000s.