Fifty dead in Philippines after Phanfone

AFP, MANILA

The number of people killed by a powerful storm that pummeled the central Philippines over Christmas has risen to 50, authorities said yesterday, making it the nation’s deadliest storm last year.

Typhoon Phanfone’s destructive winds and heavy rains brought down flimsy homes and destroyed commercial buildings mainly on the central island of Visayas, affecting more than 2 million people.

At least 80,000 remain in emergency shelters due to the scale of the destruction.

“We’re sad that some of our compatriots are still in evacuation centers, but we assure them they will continue to receive support until they get back on their feet,” Philippine National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council spokesman Mark Timbal said.

Five people are still missing and 143 were injured.

The death toll — up from 41 on Sunday — included three sailors who died after their vessel capsized, a police officer electrocuted by a toppled post and a man struck by a falling tree.

Typhoon Phanfone, locally called Ursula, was the 21st cyclone of last year to hit the storm-prone Philippines.

Many of the storms wipe out harvests, homes and infrastructure, keeping millions of people in perpetual poverty.