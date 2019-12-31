Pakistanis fight smog with purifiers, lawsuits

AFP, LAHORE, Pakistan

For the past few months Hasan Zaidi’s phone has been ringing nonstop with calls from desperate residents in Pakistan hoping to get their hands on his newly invented air purifier as smog blankets the country.

“Some days, I had so many calls that I couldn’t answer,” Zaidi said during an interview in his workshop on Dec. 6.

Tired of choking on putrid air, Zaidi spent six months perfecting his homemade device as he looked for a low-cost solution to battle the smog.

During this winter alone the 31-year-old engineer has sold about 500 units, which are priced at just 16,000 Pakistani rupees (US$103), but admits to refusing hundreds of orders in recent weeks due to lack of workers and resources.

In cash-strapped Pakistan, Zaidi’s “Indoor Forest” purifiers are cheaper than imported models, which typically cost about two to five times more.

“Now it is less of a luxury and more of a necessity,” said Sadia Khan, whose company, Autosoft Dynamics, recently acquired a dozen of Zaidi’s purifiers so his 180 employees can “breathe safely.”

In the past five years, air pollution has worsened in Pakistan, as a mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burning and colder winter temperatures coalesce into clouds of smog.

In 2015, 135,000 Pakistanis died due to poor air quality, according to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet.

Pollution tends to be at its worst in the country’s eastern province of Punjab during winter, particularly in the 12 million-strong city of Lahore near the border with India.

Last month, schools were closed for several days across the province with the level of PM2.5 — tiny particles that can get into the bloodstream and vital organs — repeatedly exceeding 200 micrograms per cubic meter of air.

The WHO’s recommended safe daily maximum is a measurement of 25. Pakistan is ranked one of the worst countries in the world for air quality and Lahore consistently ranks in the top 10 most smog-hit cities, according to the pollution monitoring site AirVisual.

However, Punjab Envioronment Protection Department Director-General Tanveer Waraich dismisses those figures, saying that pollution readings cited by monitors and activists are not from “authentic machines.”

“To say that Pakistan and Lahore are among the top polluted cities ... this statement is not based on facts,” he said, although he added that the country’s air quality is largely unacceptable.

Public awareness about the issue is growing due to increased activism on social media about the dangers of pollution and climate change.

Yann Boquillod, who cofounded AirVisual, said that subscribers to the site from Pakistan have increased 10-fold this year.

“In Pakistan, there was a problem, but no one knew about it. Pakistanis are [now] mobilizing,” Boquillod said.

With officials slow to act, ordinary Pakistanis have increasingly taken measures into their own hands. In 2016, Abid Omar launched the Web site PakistanAirQuality (PAQ), which is dedicated to compiling data about air pollution in the country and publishing its findings.

According to PAQ, Lahore only experienced “10 hours” of good-quality air based on WHO standards during the first 11 months of this year. Conversely, air quality in the city oscillated between “bad” and “hazardous” for 223 days so far this year.

The smog “has made our lives miserable,” laments a pedestrian in Lahore buying a mask.