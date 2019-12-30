Agencies

EGYPT

Road crashes kill 28

At least 28 people, including textile workers and several Asian tourists, were killed on Saturday in two separate road crashes, official media and other sources said. The deadliest accident occurred when a bus transporting textile workers collided with a car on the road between the cities of Port Said and Damietta in the north, state-run Al-Ahram newspaper said on its Web site. At least 22 men and women who worked for a clothing factory were killed and eight others injured, it said. The accident came only hours after two buses carrying tourists collided with a truck east of Cairo on the road to the Ain Sokhna resort on the Red Sea, a security official said. A medical source said two Malaysian women and an Indian man were killed along with three Egyptians.

UNITED KINGDOM

Honorees’ details revealed

The government inadvertently posted the addresses of more than 1,000 celebrities, politicians and athletes who had been singled out for annual New Year’s honors. “The information was removed as soon as possible,” the Cabinet Office said in a statement on its Web site. “We apologize to all those affected and are looking into how this happened.” Grease star Olivia Newton-John was made a dame in this year’s edition of the list. Cricketing heroes Joe Root and Ben Stokes were honored, with film directors Sam Mendes and Steve McQueen also receiving knighthoods. Sir Elton John saw his status upgraded.

NETHERLANDS

Wilders revives competition

Far-right lawmaker Geert Wilders on Saturday said he was reviving a Prophet Mohammed cartoon competition, more than a year after canceling a similar contest that sparked demonstrations and death threats. The leader of the Freedom Party invited his Twitter followers to send in satirical drawings of Mohammed. “#FreedomOfSpeech must prevail over violence and Islamic fatwas,” he wrote in the post. The event would be organized in the House of Representatives, the announcement said. Many Muslims find drawings of the prophet to be disrespectful or outright blasphemous.

SAMOA

Measles emergency lifted

The South Pacific island nation has lifted a six-week state of emergency after the infection rate from a measles outbreak that has swept the country started to come under control. The population of just 200,000 has been gripped by the highly infectious disease that has killed 81 people, most of them babies and young children, and infected more than 5,600 people. The government said in a statement late on Saturday that the emergency orders, which included aggressive measures to contain the virus such as closing schools and restricting travel, put in place last month had ended.

TANZANIA

Oldest black rhino dies

A black rhino believed to be the oldest in the world has died at the age of 57, according to authorities in Ngorongoro, where the animal was living. The female rhino, named Fausta, died of what is believed to be natural causes in a sanctuary on Friday, after living most of her life in the wild, the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority said in a statement on Saturday. “Records show that Fausta lived longer than any rhino in the world and survived in the Ngorongoro, free-ranging, for more than 54 years” before she was moved to a sanctuary in 2016, the statement said.