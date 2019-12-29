Agencies

MEXICO

US eyes border cooperation

The US is looking at ways to cooperate with Mexico on customs along their border to curb flows of illicit arms, drugs and money, US Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau said on Friday. Speaking after what he called a fruitful meeting with the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit, Landau said that US Attorney General William Barr would visit the country next month to discuss cooperation. “What we want to do on the border is see if we can combine our customs so that, together, we can control what comes into Mexico, and also what leaves Mexico and enters the United States,” Landau told reporters. The goal is to eliminate “contraband on both sides, the drugs on one side, and the arms and money on the other,” he said.

URUGUAY

Record drug seizure probed

Authorities have opened an investigation into a record cocaine seizure described as “the biggest blow to drug trafficking in the country’s history,” the National Navy said on Friday. The navy seized four soy flour containers packed with bags of cocaine at Montevideo’s port. An inventory of the first container found “3,089 bricks of cocaine each weighing 1.1 kilograms,” navy spokesman Diego Perona told journalists. That figure was later revised to 3,500 bricks and the amount of cocaine found in just the first container already represents the largest seizure on Uruguayan soil. “The drug has been detected in four scanned containers,” Perona added. The previous record was three tonnes found in a container destined for Africa at Montevideo’s port last month. If all four containers hold the same amount, it would mean more than 12 tonnes of cocaine. The containers were destined for Lome, the capital of Togo.

UNITED STATES

Six bodies from crash found

The remains of six people were found at the crash site of a tour helicopter that went missing in Hawaii, officials said on Friday. Seven people were initially aboard the aircraft, which failed to return on Thursday afternoon. There were no indications anyone survived the crash and the search for the last person on board was to continue yesterday, local media cited fire authorities as saying. The victims’ identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin. Authorities were notified that an aircraft from Safari Helicopters that had been on a tour over the Na Pali area was missing at about 6pm on Thursday. The coast guard, local police and fire departments and other agencies then launched a search for the missing helicopter.

UNITED STATES

Two shot dead filming video

Two people were shot and killed, and multiple others were wounded when a group filming a music video was “ambushed” near Houston, Texas, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. After holding a media briefing in which he said two people were killed and four wounded, Gonzalez in a tweet revised the total number of gunshot victims in the Friday night shooting to eight. It was unclear whether that total includes the deceased. He said that some of the wounded were being treated for “very serious injuries.” The sheriff said that authorities received a call about a drive-by shooting at about 9:30pm. Officers responded to what Gonzalez characterized as a residential neighborhood, where a group of men had been filming a music video in an office parking lot. The shooting scene stretched several blocks and it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting, the sheriff said. He described the victims as Hispanic men in their early 20s.