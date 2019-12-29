Comrades call pardoned US SEAL ‘freaking evil’

AFP, WASHINGTON

A US Navy SEAL platoon leader controversially pardoned of war crimes by US President Donald Trump was described as “toxic” and “freaking evil” by veterans who served with him in Iraq, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Video testimony provided to war crimes investigators and published by the newspaper showed former members of Eddie Gallagher’s elite commando unit accusing him of shooting at a 12-year-old and discussing the accusations that Gallagher targeted civilians.

“The guy is freaking evil,” special operator first class Craig Miller, one of the most experienced members of Alpha Platoon’s SEAL Team 7, told the US Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Another platoon member, identified by the newspaper as special operator first class Corey Scott, said: “You could tell he was perfectly okay with killing anybody that was moving.”

“The guy was toxic,” special operator first class Joshua Vriens added.

Gallagher has denied the allegations, dismissing them as smears by platoon members who could not match his performance.

The sniper and medic, now 40, was originally accused of premeditated murder after allegedly stabbing to death a captured, wounded 17-year-old Islamic State fighter in Iraq in May 2017.

During his trial this year, the case became a cause celebre in conservative media and Trump voiced support for the SEAL.

The president intervened in March to have Gallagher removed from jail and placed in a navy hospital, where he had more freedom.

In July, Gallagher was acquitted of murder by a military jury, but convicted of having posed for a picture next to the body of the Islamic State fighter.

He was demoted and the navy moved to remove his official SEAL pin — a signal Gallagher had lost the respect of the elite group.

However, Trump intervened again, ordering the pin and rank be restored.

“My first reaction to seeing the videos was surprise and disgust that they would make up blatant lies about me, but I quickly realized that they were scared that the truth would come out of how cowardly they acted on deployment,” Gallagher said in a statement to the newspaper issued by his lawyer.

Last weekend, Trump hosted Gallagher and his wife at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s Florida resort, where he is spending the Christmas holidays.