HK police paid US$17.3m more in protest allowances

Reuters, HONG KONG

Hong Kong police have earned a total of HK$135 million (US$17.33 million) in allowances over the past six months of pro-democracy protests, government figures showed.

The meal and work-related allowances were on top of HK$950 million overtime pay that police have earned since the protests intensified in June, figures released on Friday to the Hong Kong Legislative Council showed.

The territory has been convulsed by more than 900 often-violent protests since June, the Hong Kong Security Bureau said earlier, as public opposition to a now-withdrawn extradition bill developed into demands for greater freedoms.

The protests have regularly featured ranks of riot police firing volleys of tear gas or baton-charging the protesters, often in the Central business district or tourist areas. Police in turn have been attacked with gasoline bombs and other projectiles hurled by protesters, most of them masked.

The Hong Kong Civil Service Bureau said in a written response to questions from pro-democracy lawmakers that HK$50 million in meal allowances had been paid to front-line officers and back-end clerical staff who worked 12 hours or more within a day since the turmoil began.

Another HK$85 million was paid out for work-related allowances, it said.

The bureau did not give a breakdown, but the allowances could include those paid to police who worked undercover or in plainclothes for 30 days.

Hong Kong police were not immediately available for comment.

There have been widespread complaints from protesters of police misconduct and public satisfaction with a force once held in great respect by the public has fallen to the lowest on record, a poll released by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute showed.

Police loosened guidelines on the use of force in September, giving officers greater power to deal with protesters in difficult situations.

Many protesters are now demanding an independent inquiry into their complaints of police brutality, but police have described their actions as “restrained” and an appropriate use of force to combat illegal acts.