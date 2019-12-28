Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Up to 30% of koalas killed

Minister for the Environment Sussan Ley yesterday said that up to 30 percent of the koalas on the mid-north coast of New South Wales might have been killed in the ongoing bushfire crisis. The region is home to a significant number of koalas, with an estimated population of 15,000 to 28,000. Up to 30 percent of the koalas in the region had been killed, because “up to 30 percent of their habitat has been destroyed,” Ley said. “It doesn’t need to be fluffy and cute, it can be scaly and scratchy, and it’s just as important to me as environment minister, but also to the Australian environment. The western ground parrot has been affected by fires and the Kangaroo Island dunnart similarly.”

LIBYA

Turkish military requested

The country’s internationally recognized government has formally requested that Turkey provide “air, ground and sea” military support to fend off an offensive of eastern forces to take the capital Tripoli, a city official said on Thursday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in Ankara said that his country would send troops to Libya at the request of Tripoli as soon as next month. “We’ll go where we’re invited, and won’t go where we aren’t,” Erdogan said. “Currently, as there’s an invitation, we’ll accept.”

IRAN

Quake hits near nuclear plant

An earthquake yesterday struck less than 50km from the country’s only nuclear power plant, monitors said. There were no immediate reports of any damage. The US Geological Survey said that the magnitude 5.1 quake struck 44km from the southwestern city of Borazjan and at a depth of 38km. Its reported epicenter was 45km east of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, on the southwest coast. The quake jolted villages near the city of Kalameh, the Iranian Students News Agency reported, adding there were no immediate reports of any damage.

MEXICO

Mayan palace uncovered

Archeologists have discovered a large palace likely used by the Mayan elite more than 1,000 years ago in the ancient city of Kuluba, near the eastern tourist hotspot of Cancun, anthropology officials said. The remains of the 6m-high building — 55m long and 15m wide — suggest that the palace was inhabited for two long periods between 600 and 1050, the National Institute of Anthropology and History said in a statement. The palace was discovered in the east of the Kuluba archeological zone, a key pre-Hispanic site in the Yucatan. “This work is the beginning. We’ve barely begun uncovering one of the most voluminous structures on the site,” archeologist Alfredo Barrera said.