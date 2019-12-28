Canadian broadcaster pressed to clarify missing Trump ‘Home Alone 2’ cameo

AFP, MONTREAL

Canada’s national public broadcaster on Thursday confirmed that it had cut out US President Donald Trump’s cameo from the movie Home Alone 2, but said after a social media outcry that the edit was made before he was elected.

When Canadian Broadcasting Corp (CBC) aired the 1992 Christmas film, some viewers noticed that Trump’s scene had been cut out and wanted to know why — especially because Trump had on Tuesday said that it was an “honor” to be involved in the movie.

“As is often the case with feature films adapted for television, Home Alone 2 was edited for time,” CBC spokesman Chuck Thompson said.

“The scene with Donald Trump was one of several that were cut from the movie as none of them were integral to the plot. These edits were done in 2014, when we first acquired the film and before Mr Trump was elected president” in 2016, Thompson said.

Many social media users accused CBC of making a politically motivated decision.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: “I guess Justin T doesn’t much like my making him pay up on NATO or Trade!”

“The movie will never be the same! (Just kidding.)” Trump wrote.

Trump appears very briefly in Home Alone 2.

Young Kevin McCallister (played by Macaulay Culkin), forgotten by his family, struggles to navigate the gilded hotel where he is staying for the holidays. He stops a man wearing a long black overcoat and a red tie to ask him how to get to the lobby.

“Down the hall and to the left,” Trump says.

The real-estate mogul had purchased the Plaza Hotel in New York — the setting of many movie scenes, including several in Home Alone 2 — at the start of the 1990s.