Agencies

AUSTRALIA

‘Forget Brexit, Britons’: ad

Popstar Kylie Minogue has invited weary Britons to forget politics and “call on your friends in Australia” in a tourism campaign launched in Britain on Christmas Day. Britain, which is responsible for the fourth-largest number of tourists to the nation, has had a tumultuous political year with deep rancor over Brexit and its first year-end election in almost a century. “We can turn off the news; you can kick off your shoes,” Minogue sings in the advertisement. It first aired just ahead of the Christmas address of Queen Elizabeth II and is part of a A$15 million (US$10.4 million) Tourism Australia campaign — the largest investment the organization has made in Britain in more than a decade.

INDONESIA

Bus plunge rescue continues

At least 35 people were killed when a bus plunged into a ravine, officials said in a new toll yesterday, making it one of the most deadly bus accidents in the past few years. A rescue team on Sumatra yesterday continued the search for a third day to find more bodies after seven new victims were found in a river late on Wednesday. According to a passenger manifest, the regional bus left Bengkulu Province for Pagar Alam with 27 on board, but some survivors told police that there were about 50 people inside when the accident happened on Monday.

CHINA

Sea stability is vital: Abe

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday told Premier Li Keqiang (李克強) that there would be no true improvement in bilateral relations without stability in the East China Sea, the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting in Chengdu, on the sidelines of a three-way summit with South Korea. Abe also urged Li to swiftly remove import restrictions on Japanese food products, the ministry said.

IRAN

Internet cut before protests

Authorities have shut down mobile Internet services in some provinces over security concerns, the Iranian Labor News Agency reported on Wednesday. The report quotes an unnamed Ministry of Information and Communications Technology official as saying that the cut could be extended to more provinces if security officials decide that it is necessary. The move came as foreign-based opposition groups called for protests yesterday. The protests would coincide with the 40th day since the government tripled gas prices.

UNITED STATES

Fire leaves 250 homeless

Fire swept a hotel apartment building that provides transitional housing for the poor in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Wednesday, leaving about 250 people homeless on Christmas morning, city officials said. No deaths or serious injuries were reported in the blaze. With temperatures hovering just above freezing, the city immediately brought in transit buses to provide emergency shelter and warmth for displaced residents, Mayor Jacob Frey told a news briefing, adding that municipal agencies were working with the American Red Cross and other authorities to provide food, longer-term shelter, clothing and other needs for the evacuees. “These are people’s lives; this is their home. They’re concerned about everything from a wallet or a phone, so they can get in touch with a loved one on Christmas, to where are their babies going to get formula,” Frey said.