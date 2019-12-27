Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails after movie about ‘gay Jesus’

Reuters

Molotov cocktails were thrown at the headquarters of Brazilian comedy group Porta dos Fundos in Rio de Janeiro on Christmas Eve, weeks after the group launched a film on Netflix depicting Jesus as gay.

The group’s Christmas special, titled The First Temptation of Christ, a 46-minute comedy that portrays Jesus bringing home his presumed boyfriend, Orlando, to meet the Holy Family, prompted about 2 million people to sign a petition calling on the streaming service to remove the show, because it offended Christians.

The sketch group said a security guard managed to contain the fire at its headquarters and no one was hurt.

Rio de Janeiro State Military Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Netflix declined to comment.

“In the early morning of December 24, on Christmas Eve, the headquarters of Porta dos Fundos was the victim of an attack. Molotov cocktails were thrown at our building,” the comedy group, which won an International Emmy for its holiday special last year, wrote on Twitter.

“We will move on, more united, stronger, more inspired and confident that the country will survive this storm of hatred and love will prevail alongside freedom of speech,” the group said, adding that video footage from security cameras had been handed to the authorities.

Brazil is home to the world’s largest Catholic community as well as a fast-expanding evangelical community with increasing political influence.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, had called Porta dos Funds’ Christmas special “garbage” on his Twitter account, saying that the filmmakers “do not represent Brazilian society.”