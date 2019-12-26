Agencies

SINGAPORE

‘Star Wars’ lesbian kiss cut

A scene showing a lesbian kiss has been cut from the country’s version of the Star Wars film The Rise of Skywalker. Disney removed the clip to avoid the film being given a higher age rating, an Infocomm Media Development Authority spokesperson said. It is PG13, which means that parental guidance is advised for children under 13. Sex between men in the country is a crime that carries a penalty of up to two years in prison. The scene is the first same-sex kiss in the franchise’s history and was hailed as historic by some, but the fleeting moment was criticized as tokenism by those hoping for greater LGBT representation.

RUSSIA

‘Sovereign’ Internet tested

The government on Monday carried out tests to ensure the “security” of its Internet infrastructure in case of a foreign cyberattack, as part of measures that rights activists worry could also tighten censorship and lead to online isolation. A law that allows Internet traffic from international servers to be cut off came into force last month, but the government has denied that it aims to isolate the country’s segment of the Internet and said that ordinary users would not notice the tests. Authorities also tried to ensure the safety of mobile users, and whether it was possible to intercept traffic and text messages, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media Alexei Sokolov said.

SPAIN

British dad, two kids drown

Three members of the same British family — the father and two children — were on Tuesday found dead in a swimming pool of a Costa del Sol resort where they were staying, local authorities said. Police arrived at the scene in Mijas in the early afternoon after receiving a telephone call and found the bodies of a 53-year-old man, a nine-year-old and a 16-year-old floating in the pool, they said on Twitter. Local media cited witnesses as saying that the father and the 16-year-old son had jumped in the water to save the daughter, who was drowning, but that they all ended up dead.

CHILE

Dozens of homes burned

The government on Tuesday declared an alert over a wildfire that had damaged dozens of homes on the outskirts of Valparaiso. News video showed large tongues of flames along the hills overlooking the city. People walked through smoke carrying bags and even pets. The National Forestry Commission said on Twitter that at least 100 hectares were burned by afternoon and people had been evacuated from the area. Firefighters from Valparaiso and Vina del Mar were being aided by helicopters and airplanes in battling the blaze.

UNITED STATES

Candidate used prison labor

Billionaire US presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg on Tuesday said that his campaign had unknowingly used prison workers to make telephone calls on his behalf. Bloomberg, who last month entered the Democratic Party presidential primary to face President Donald Trump in next year’s election, said that the campaign had ended its relationship with a company that used prison labor for making telephone calls. “We are making sure our vendors more properly vet their subcontractors,” Bloomberg said. Ranked by Forbes as the eighth-richest American, Bloomberg has spent more on campaign ads in the last few weeks than his main Democratic rivals have all year.