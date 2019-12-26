India to start population register amid demonstrations

Bloomberg

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government on Tuesday said that it would start building an identity database of all those living in India, amid a growing public uproar over the administration’s move to grant citizenship to undocumented migrants based on religion.

The plan to create a National Population Register has been criticized by the opposition as a precursor to a nationwide citizens register that, along with a new citizenship law, is driving angry protests across India.

The census and national population register is a repeat of a 2010 exercise to list residents and would not require respondents to submit any proof of identity, Indian Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar told reporters in New Delhi.

The government has allotted 130 billion rupees (US$1.83 billion) to the population register, which is to be part of India’s census exercise to be carried out from April to September next year, the minister said.

“The plan will help the government reach benefits to the targeted beneficiaries,” Javadekar said. “It is self-declaration, no document, proof or biometric will be required, because we trust the people.”

His comments come as tens of thousands of people across India are protesting the new law, which bars undocumented Muslims from three neighboring nations from seeking Indian citizenship while allowing people of other faiths to do so.

Taken together the citizenship register and the new law are seen as a way for Modi’s Hindu nationalist government to discriminate against India’s Muslim minority.

Despite the widespread protests, the government has dug in its heels and is “pushing their luck as far as they can, because they know that they can get political dividends in the short term. They are not bothered by political protests,” Ashoka University professor Neelanjan Sircar said.

The polarizing move might have been made keeping in mind state elections due next year in New Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal, he said.

The National Population Register (NPR), which is tied to India’s census exercise, is the first step toward a nationwide citizens register, according to a 2012 statement released by the previous Congress Party-led government.

Although details of any link are not clear, opposition-ruled states, including Kerala and West Bengal, have halted all work related to the population register, citing a possibility the NPR data could be used for a citizens registry.

The Kerala government on Friday last week issued a notice saying that work on the register was being stayed considering “apprehension among the general public” following the national register of citizens and the newly changed Citizenship Act, news reports said.