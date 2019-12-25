Agencies

INDONESIA

Bus crash leaves 25 dead

Twenty-five people were killed when a passenger bus plunged into a ravine on Sumatra Island after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, police said yesterday. At least 14 other people were hospitalized with injuries following the crash, including one in a critical condition with bone fractures, local police Chief Dolly Gumara said. The crash occurred just before midnight on Monday on a winding slope in South Sumatra province’s Pagaralam district. The bus plunged into an 80m ravine and crashed into a fast-flowing river after the driver lost control of the vehicle in an area with a number of sharp inclines, Gumara said. Rescuers were still searching for other passengers who might have been dragged by river currents, Gumara said. The driver and two crew members were among those killed.

JAPAN

Births fall 5.9% to 864,000

The number of babies born in the country this year fell an estimated 5.9 percent to fewer than 900,000 for the first time since the government started compiling data in 1899, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said yesterday. The dwindling number of births would put more strain on welfare finances to support snowballing costs of supporting an aging population, which would undermine economic growth, analysts have said. There were 512,000 more deaths than births this year, the first time the figure has surpassed 500,000, with 864,000 babies born. Last year, 918,400 babies were born. This was the biggest decline in births since 1975, driven by a fewer women aged 25 to 39, a ministry official in charge of compiling the data said. The government is hoping for a birthrate of 1.8 percent — which would appear a tall order given that the rate was 1.42 percent last year.

AUSTRALIA

Cotton On probes supplier

Clothing retailer Cotton On Group yesterday said it is investigating a Chinese supplier after British supermarket operator Tesco suspended ties with the same supplier due to fears of the use of forced prison labor. Tesco launched an investigation into ties with Zhejiang Yunguang after media reports of a customer finding a message inside a Christmas card produced by Zhejiang and bought from one of Tesco’s stores saying the product had been packed by foreign prisoners. Cotton On communications general manager Greer McCracken said the firm takes a zero-tolerance approach to any form of modern slavery. ABC News on Monday reported that Zhejiang Yunguang also lists US firms Walt Disney Co and Big Lots Inc among its international partners.

NEPAL

Over 120 Chinese detained

Police have detained 122 Chinese nationals in its biggest crackdown on crime by foreigners entering the country on tourist visas, officials said yesterday. The Chinese men and women were rounded up in raids on Monday following information that they were engaged in suspicious activities, Kathmandu police chief Uttam Subedi said. They are suspected of carrying out cybercrime and hacking into bank cash machines, Subedi said, adding that they were being held in different police stations and their passports, and laptop computers had been seized. Chinese embassy officials were not immediately available for comment, but another senior police officer, Hobindra Bogati, said the embassy knew of the raids and had supported the detention of the suspects.

BOSNIA