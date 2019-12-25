Queen describes 2019 as ‘bumpy’ year

AFP, LONDON

Queen Elizabeth II described 2019 as “quite bumpy” in a Christmas Day message at the end of a chaotic year, which saw Britain bitterly divided over its split from the EU and her scandal-plagued son Prince Andrew withdraw from public life.

The 93-year-old monarch’s address is to be televised in full today, but was partially released in advance.

The royal family was swept up in scandals that included a calamitous BBC interview in which the queen’s second son, Andrew, tried to distance himself from US convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew promised to “step back from public duties” after his denial of having sex with one of Epstein’s alleged victims was ridiculed in the UK media and reportedly criticized in Buckingham Palace.

The queen pointed to the life of Jesus as an example of how reconciliation can be achieved and “how small steps taken in faith and in hope can overcome long-held differences and deep-seated divisions.”

The remarks were interpreted by many as a reference to the Brexit debate that has torn Britain apart since it voted to leave the EU in a referendum in 2016.

“The path, of course, is not always smooth, and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference,” she said.

Royal commentators noted the queen’s use of the word “bumpy,” compared with her headline-grabbing description of 1992 as an “annus horribilis,” when the marriages of three of her children fell apart and her beloved Windsor Castle nearly went up in flames.

The queen found herself dragged into the tortuous political drama of Brexit when she approved British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s request to suspend parliament in August.

Critics claimed it was an attempt to silence opponents to his Brexit proposals.

The Supreme Court subsequently ruled that Johnson’s request had been unlawful and many people blamed him for making the queen look bad.

The queen was also said to have been disappointed by her grandson Prince Harry and his wife, former US actress Meghan Markle.

The young couple made waves by speaking out about their struggle with living in the public eye and then suing three British newspapers for prying into their private lives.

Their picture was notably absent from the collection of family photographs on the queen’s desk in her televised address.

It was a difficult year for Prince Philip, too, beginning with a car accident in which two women were injured. The police found the 98-year-old responsible, but brought no charges.

Philip left the hospital yesterday after a four-night stay that renewed concern about his health.

Buckingham Palace has released little information about Philip’s condition since his hospitalization on Friday for “treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition.”

“He’s alright,” Philip’s son Charles told a reporter during a visit in northern England on Monday.

“Once you get to that age things don’t work as well,” Charles said.

The queen has remained one of Britain’s most popular figures, despite the royal family’s travails.

A poll by YouGov last month showed 72 percent of respondents had a positive opinion of the monarch.

The queen’s Christmas Day message also reflected on the heroism of British forces during the D-Day landings in Normandy that turned the course of World War II in 1944.

Her trips abroad are becoming increasingly rare, but she made one in June to attend the 75th anniversary commemorations in France.