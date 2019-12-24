Agencies

MEXICO

Accused envoy resigns

Ambassador to Argentina Ricardo Valero on Sunday resigned citing health problems following new allegations of shoplifting after a video from late October showed the diplomat attempting to steal a US$10 book. He was recalled earlier this month by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs amid the fallout from the Oct. 26 incident at a Buenos Aires bookstore in which he can be seen on security camera footage taking the volume from a shelf and then hiding it inside the pages of a newspaper he tucked under his arm. The book was reportedly a biography of Giacomo Casanova. The ministry accepted Valero’s resignation.

SYRIA

Defenses fire on missiles

Air defenses on Sunday fired on Israeli missiles, shooting down one that fell outside Damascus, the official Syrian Arab News Agency reported. The “hostile missiles came from the Occupied Territories,” the agency said, referring to Israel, adding that one missile came down in Aqraba, a suburb southeast of Damascus. An Israeli army spokeswoman contacted said Israel does not comment on reports in foreign media. According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, there were three explosions in the Damascus suburbs after the missiles targeted “Syrian regime and Iranian positions.”

UNITED STATES

Derailment severs trail

The 3,524km Appalachian Trail has been severed following a CSX Transportation freight train derailment near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, authorities have said. The train derailed early on Saturday, with two of its seven cars tumbling into the Potomac River. No one was hurt; the locomotive was towing empty grain cars. The rail bridge was undamaged and reopened on Sunday after the cars were recovered and put back on track. However, part of the wooden pedestrian bridge attached to the CSX bridge was damaged, the National Park Service said. The bridge connects the Appalachian Trail at Harpers Ferry to Maryland Heights, Maryland.

BOLIVIA

Country joins Lima Group

The country on Sunday announced its entry into the Lima Group regional bloc that was set up to find a way out of the Venezuelan crisis. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that it hoped to “contribute to a peaceful, democratic and constitutional solution to the crisis in Venezuela, which must be guided by the Venezuelan people.” The Lima Group was founded in 2017 by Peru, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Santa Lucia, Canada, Colombia, Honduras, Costa Rica and Guatemala, with the support of the US, the Organization of American States and the EU. It has called for the release of political prisoners, the holding of free elections and the entry of humanitarian aid to the stricken country.

UNITED STATES

Barber shot over haircut

A dispute over a child’s haircut ended with gunfire on Saturday at a Texas barbershop, authorities said. Deputies are looking for a man who shot an employee of a barbershop in the Houston suburb of Katy during an argument, the Harris County Sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Witnesses said the argument was over a haircut given to the man’s son. The alleged shooter left the barbershop in a gray, four-door sedan, the sheriff’s office said. The employee was shot three times and was in stable condition at an area hospital, KPRC-TV reported.

EGYPT

Ex-army chief freed

The government on Sunday released from jail a former military chief of staff arrested early last year after he tried to challenge President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi in a presidential poll, a senior official said on condition of anonymity. General Sami Anan was arrested after he announced he would run against al-Sisi, who won in the March election poll for a second term. The army accused Anan of announcing his intention to run in the election “without getting the approval of the armed forces or following the required procedures to end his service in the military.” It said his announcement constituted “direct incitement against the armed forces with the intent of causing a rift between it and the great Egyptian people.”