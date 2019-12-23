Agencies

GUATEMALA

Bus crash kills at least 20

A trailer truck early on Saturday collided with a passenger bus in the country’s east, killing at least 20 people and leaving a dozen wounded, the national disaster agency said. Nine of the dead were children, it said. Volunteer firefighters told reporters that the truck appeared to have hit bus from behind in the municipality of Gualan, about 150km east of Guatemala City. Photographs of the scene showed the truck toppled on its side along a curve on the two-lane highway, with the bus a little further ahead, its rear section destroyed. The bus had been traveling from the northeastern Peten region to the capital, the agency said. The injured were taken to several hospitals in the region, it said.

UNITED STATES

Native tribe recognized

A Native American tribe whose members were scattered after being denied a homeland more than a century ago has been formally recognized by the government. Recognition of the Little Shell Tribe of Chippewa Indians was included in a defense spending bill signed into law on Friday night by President Donald Trump. That ended a campaign for recognition as a sovereign nation that tribal leaders trace back to the 1860s, when chief Little Shell and his band in North Dakota refused to sign what they considered an unfair treaty. They ended up landless, and most eventually settled in Montana.

CROATIA

Presidential vote begins

The country yesterday went to the polls for a presidential vote that could weaken the ruling conservatives just as the country takes the helm of the EU’s rotating presidency. The election, likely to be decided in a Jan. 5 runoff, has evolved into a tight race between conservative President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic and front-running rivals on the right and the left. Voters braved heavy rain in the capital, Zagreb, to reach polling stations that opened at 7am, with voting set to finish 12 hours later. Grabar-Kitarovic has been president since 2015 with backing from the center-right Croatian Democratic Union, which has led the country for most of its independence since 1991.

AFGHANISTAN

President wins second term

President Ashraf Gani has won a second term, earning 50.6 percent of a preliminary vote count, but his opponents can still challenge result, the election commission announced yesterday. Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots. Ghani appears to have beaten out his main challenger, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, who serves in a fragile national unity government. Hawa Alam Nuristani, head of the Independent Election Commission, made the announcement at a news conference in the capital, Kabul.

FRANCE

Strike hits holiday travel

Travelers and tourists were struggling on Saturday to reach their destinations as the Christmas season ramped up amid continuing strikes against the government’s plans to raise the retirement age to 64. Train travel problems were slightly eased on Saturday with a plan from rail authority SNCF to inform passengers several days in advance and propose ticket exchanges. Still, only half of the high-speed trains were running and regional trains, including in the Paris region, remained severely disrupted.