Uzbekistan holds parliamentary vote

AFP, TASHKENT

Voters in Uzbekistan headed to the polls yesterday in the country’s first parliamentary election since a new leader ushered in an era of reform after years of isolation and authoritarian rule.

Polling stations in Central Asia’s most populous country opened at 8am and were to close 12 hours later.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev took charge in 2016 after the death of ex-patron former Uzbek president Islam Karimov, who had ruled for almost three decades.

Mirziyoyev has been lauded for doing away with many of Karimov’s authoritarian excesses, releasing some political prisoners, battling forced labor and opening up the landlocked state to tourism and foreign investment.

However, choices on the ballot in the former Soviet republic are few — all five parties competing are represented in the outgoing parliament.

Muslim-majority, but staunchly secular Uzbekistan is home to 33 million people, more than 20 million of whom can vote.

The Economist last week named Uzbekistan as its country of the year, saying “no other country traveled so far” this year.

Yet the reform drive has so far not allowed real competition to Mirziyoyev, 62, to develop. The 150-member lower house, where no party has ever achieved a commanding majority, has a long-earned rubber-stamp reputation.

The Liberal Democratic Party is the largest in the legislature with 52 seats, followed by the National Revival Democratic Party at 36.

The People’s Democratic Party, the Social Democratic Party and the Ecological Movement of Uzbekistan are also represented.

Residents of the capital, Tashkent, said they wanted to see more from their elected officials and voiced concerns that they would not have dared express under Karimov.

Shahzod Alikulov, a builder, said the parliament should ease the burden of the majority-rural population who feel the sharp end of energy shortages.

“For people to have gas, electricity, roads. That is what I will give my vote for,” he told reporters.

Nigina Luftfullaeva, a 22-year-old student, said she would like the new parliament to help eradicate endemic corruption.

“Maybe we will never be able to get rid of it fully, but it would be nice to get rid of it at least partly,” Luftfullaeva said.

The elections are being held under the slogan “New Uzbekistan, new elections” as authorities seek to brand them as the latest example of a newfound openness.

However, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which has sent an observer mission to the polls, has said many features of past votes remain in place.

“Very few campaign posters are visible,” the group’s pre-election report said. “So far, very little evidence of outdoor campaign activities has been observed.”

Karimov was often criticized by international watchdogs over torture and forced labor allegations.

Mirziyoyev has continued to honor Karimov publicly, but has been credited with eradicating much of the slavery in the country’s cotton sector and lifting Uzbekistan out of isolation.