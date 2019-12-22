Donald Trump celebrates launch of US Space Force

AP, WASHINGTON

US President Donald Trump on Friday celebrated the launch of the US Space Force, the country’s first new military service in more than 70 years.

In signing the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act that includes the space force, Trump claimed a victory for one of his top national security priorities just two days after being impeached by the US House of Representatives.

It is part of a US$1.4 trillion government spending package — including the Pentagon’s budget — that provides a steady stream of financing for Trump’s US-Mexico border wall, and reverses unpopular and unworkable automatic spending cuts to defense and domestic programs.

“Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain,” Trump said on Friday during a signing ceremony at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington.

“Among grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, and very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot,” he said.

Later on Friday, as he flew to his Florida Mar-a-Lago resort aboard Air Force One, Trump signed legislation that would keep the US government funded through Sept. 30 next year.

The space force has been a reliable applause line at Trump’s political rallies, but for the military it is seen more soberly as an affirmation of the need to more effectively organize for the defense of US interests in space — especially satellites used for navigation and communication.

The space force is not designed or intended to put combat troops in space.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told reporters on Friday that “our reliance on space-based capabilities has grown dramatically, and today outer space has evolved into a warfighting domain of its own.” Maintaining dominance in space would be the space force’s mission, he said.

Space has become increasingly important to the US economy and to everyday life.

The Global Positioning System, for example, provides navigation services to the military as well as civilians. Its constellation of about two dozen orbiting satellites is operated by the US Air Force’s 50th Space Wing from an operations center at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado.

In a report in February last year, the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy US and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict.

“The United States faces serious and growing challenges to its freedom to operate in space,” the report said.

When he publicly directed the Pentagon in June last year to begin working toward a space force, Trump spoke of the military space mission as part of a broader vision of achieving US dominance in space.