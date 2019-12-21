Agencies

CHINA

Satellite to monitor Amazon

An Earth observation satellite jointly developed by China and Brazil was yesterday launched into space under a bilateral program seen as a template for broader cooperation among BRICS — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The satellite was the sixth developed under the China-Brazil Earth Resources Satellite (CBERS) program that began in 1988. CBERS 4A was launched on a Long March 4B rocket in northern Shanxi Province, the official Xinhua news agency reported. The satellites are designed for Earth observation from orbit for nonmilitary use. CBERS-4A is to support the Brazilian government’s monitoring of the Amazon rainforest and changes in the country’s environment, Xinhua said. Another eight satellites were put into orbit by the same rocket, including a wide-range, multispectral, remote-sensing microsatellite donated to Ethiopia. Before dawn yesterday, Ethiopian senior officials and citizens gathered at the Entoto Observatory and Research Centre just north of the capital, Addis Ababa, to watch a live broadcast of the satellite’s launch. BRICS have been in talks on a framework agreement to create a constellation of satellites for Earth remote sensing and to share data obtained by each other’s satellites. Each country is to provide one to two satellites to the constellation, the China National Space Administration said last year.

PHILIPPINES

Hundreds of Chinese caught

Authorities yesterday said that they arrested 342 Chinese workers in a raid on an unlicensed gambling operation, part of a crackdown on illegal migration and an illicit gaming industry that is being fueled by China’s appetite for betting. Licensed online gaming operations introduced in 2016 have been a boon for the economy, but illegal businesses attracting massive numbers of Chinese migrants have also mushroomed, due largely to vested interests, corruption and weak law enforcement. Illegal operations far outnumber those being regulated and do not pay tax. Law enforcement bodies and the Chinese government suspect some are fronts for crime, including money laundering. The Chinese arrested late on Thursday were at a registered gambling firm that had yet to secure a license from the state gaming regulator. “We had reason to suspect that the company is a front for illegal cyberactivities and investment scams,” Bureau of Immigration Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan said. Although President Rodrigo Duterte has good relations with China, where gambling is prohibited, he has refused its request to ban gaming operations that cater to Chinese. Chinese gaming companies and their employees have been blamed for driving up office and residential rents, so much so that Makati City, Manila’s main business hub, has banned the issue of new licenses to gaming firms.