Agencies

THAILAND

Police arrest released killer

Police yesterday arrested convicted serial killer Somkid Pumpuang in connection with another murder after his early release from jail for good behavior, authorities said. Authorities distributed his photograph under the heading “Most Wanted” and offered a 50,000 baht (US$1,654) reward for information leading to his capture. Photographs released yesterday showed police officers detaining the suspect on a train in the town of Pakchong in Nakhon Ratchasima Province. Local media described how a passenger on the train spotted the suspect wearing a cap and face mask, and sent his photograph to police.

INDIA

Large gatherings banned

Authorities yesterday imposed an emergency law banning large gatherings in parts of New Delhi after 12 police officers were injured in protests against a contentious new citizenship law. Clashes across the country following the passage of legislation that fast-tracks citizenship for non-Muslims from three neighboring countries have claimed six lives. Police banned gatherings of more than four people in some Muslim-dominated areas in the megacity’s northeast. “In view of the protests on Tuesday prohibitory orders have been issued,” a police official said. Police fired tear gas after thousands of protesters threw stones and set fire to at least two buses and a police outpost in Delhi’s Seelampur District. At least 21 people, including 12 police, were injured in the clashes.

UNITED KINGDOM

Court sentences rapist to life

A former taxi driver believed to have sexually assaulted more than 100 women and already in prison for a dozen attacks on Tuesday received a life sentence after pleading guilty to attacking four more women. John Worboys, who has been dubbed the “black cab rapist,” was serving a prison term for a 2009 conviction involving 12 women when the additional four came forward last year with detailed accusations against him. According to information presented at his sentencing hearing in London, Worboys admitted to a psychologist that he had plied 90 women with alcohol and drugged a quarter of them after being inspired by pornography.

AUSTRIA

Ballet school abuse probed

Vienna’s prestigious ballet academy is endangering children’s well-being, including by encouraging them to smoke to stay slim, an commission probing abuse claims said on Tuesday. The scandal broke in April when a media report accused the academy at Vienna’s renowned State Opera of inflicting serious physical and mental abuse on its students, as well as of sexual assault. A government-backed special commission confirmed students received insufficient medical care, and also found a general “disregard” for child welfare. Commission head Susanne Reindl-Krauskopf said that students were advised to start smoking to stay slim, and addressed by their first names and clothes sizes.

UNITED STATES

Ukraine envoy to step down

Acting ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor, whose appearance in Congress built the Democrats’ case for impeaching President Donald Trump, is to step down at the end of the year, officials said. Taylor’s tenure is scheduled finish with the end of the year under terms of the Vacancies Act, in which appointees in an acting position without US Senate confirmation can only serve 200 days, an official said.