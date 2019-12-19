Paris sees hundreds of thousands protest pension reform plan

AFP, PARIS

Hundreds of thousands of French protesters on Tuesday took to the streets in a pension reform standoff that has sparked nearly two weeks of crippling transport strikes, with the government vowing it would not give in to union demands to drop the overhaul.

Police said that they fired tear gas in Paris after protesters hurled projectiles at them, with 30 people arrested in the French capital.

Pressure is growing on French President Emmanuel Macron just days before the Christmas break and late on Tuesday he named a new pensions chief to lead fresh talks with the unions set for yesterday.

French Legislator Laurent Pietraszewski would oversee the negotiations, replacing the last top official who was forced to resign on Monday when it emerged he had failed to declare income.

Teachers, hospital workers and other public employees on Tuesday joined transport workers for the third big day of marches since the dispute began on Dec. 5.

The French Ministry of the Interior said that about 615,000 people took part in more than 100 rallies countrywide, including 76,000 demonstrators in Paris, where the Eiffel Tower was closed due to the protest.

The General Confederation of Labour (CGT) union tweeted that 1.8 million demonstrators had turned out across the country, a figure higher than the 1.5 million it claimed for the last big protest day on Dec. 5.

The CGT said electricity workers had cut power to about 50,000 homes near Bordeaux and 40,000 in Lyon overnight, warning that bigger cuts could follow.

Later the CGT and four other trade unions issued a joint ultimatum to the government, saying local industrial action would continue with no let-up for Christmas, unless it responds to their requests “in the coming hours.”

The day of action was “a total success. Despite the government’s attempts at division, the people remain mobilised,” CGT leader Philippe Martinez said.

The government has insisted it will push through a single points-based pension system and end the current patchwork of 42 separate schemes that offer early retirement to many in the public sector.

It says the new system would be fairer and more transparent, improving pensions for women and low earners in particular.

Critics say that the changes could force millions of people to work beyond the official retirement age of 62 — one of the lowest in Europe — by setting a “pivot age” of 64 that would ensure a full pension.

“What scares us about the points system is that we don’t know how much a point is worth,” said Kelly Grosset-Curtet, a 21-year-old student marching in Lyon.