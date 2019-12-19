Ex-Trump campaign aide sentenced to 45 days in jail

Reuters, WASHINGTON

A federal judge sentenced US President Donald Trump’s former deputy campaign chairman Rick Gates to 36 months of probation and ordered him to serve an intermittent term of 45 days in jail, saying that while she was moved by his extensive cooperation with prosecutors, she still felt some punishment was in order.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said that she had struggled for some time with how to sentence Gates, who met with investigators more than 50 times and helped the government secure convictions of Republican operatives Paul Manafort and Roger Stone after he pleaded guilty in February last year to lying to the FBI and the special counsel’s office, and conspiring against the US.

Jackson said that everyday she sees people who commit crimes “of a much more limited scope” than Gates’ offenses, who are motivated by drug addictions and poverty, and who then, like Gates, become government witnesses by turning on their own friends and neighbors.

“Even they often serve some time,” Jackson said.

Gates, who held senior posts on the US president’s campaign team and inauguration committee, was one of several former Trump aides and advisers to be charged in Mueller’s investigation that documented Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Gates, 47, initially pleaded not guilty, but reversed himself in February last year and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors.

Jackson also said Gates would be required to pay a US$20,000 fine, complete community service and continue cooperating in a number of ongoing investigations.

“I wish to express to this court that I accept complete responsibility for my actions that have led me here,” Gates said before the sentence was imposed.

“I greatly regret the mistakes I have made and I have worked hard to honor my commitment to make amends. My family and I appreciate your consideration for leniency,” he said.

Under the sentencing guidelines calculated by the government, he could have faced up to four years and nine months in prison.