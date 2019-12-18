Agencies

JAPAN

Petition opposes demolition

Thousands of people have signed an online petition against the planned demolition of two early 20th-century buildings that remained intact after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima devastated the city. A local government official yesterday confirmed that they had received the petition signed by 12,000 people calling for the preservation of the buildings that stand 2.7km from the 1945 blast. The three-story red-brick buildings are part of a cluster of four built in 1913 and used to manufacture military uniforms.

CHINA

Mine blast kills 14 workers

Fourteen miners were killed yesterday in a coal and gas blast at a mine in the country’s southwest, authorities said. Two people were still trapped underground after the blast at Guanglong coal mine in Anlong county, Guizhou Province, the Southwest Guizhou Autonomous Prefecture government said. Seven workers were lifted to safety after the accident and rescue work was ongoing, local authorities said.

THAILAND

Police hunt freed killer

Police are hunting a convicted serial killer in connection with another murder months after he was released for good behavior, authorities said yesterday. Somkid Pumpuang was sentenced to life in 2005 for the killing of five women believed to be involved in the sex and nightlife industry. However, the 55-year-old was deemed an “excellent prisoner” and let free in May, the corrections department said in a statement. Seven months later authorities want to rearrest him in connection with the murder of a 51-year-old hotel maid in the country’s northeast. Several police stations in the area are cooperating in the hunt for the killer, a police officer said.

AUSTRALIA

Bomb plotters sentenced

Two brothers were yesterday handed lengthy jail terms for plotting to bring down a Sydney to Abu Dhabi flight with a bomb carried in a meat grinder by their unwitting brother. Australian-Lebanese brothers Khaled and Mahmoud Khayat were convicted of terrorism offenses for trying to bomb an Etihad Airways passenger jet in July 2017 under instructions from the Islamic State group. Khaled was sentenced to 40 years with a minimum of 30 years without parole, while Mahmoud received 36 years’ jail time and was ordered to serve at least 27. “The conspiracy to which both offenders were parties, plainly envisaged that a large number of people would be killed,” judge Christine Adamson said.

AUSTRALIA

Boy’s driving skills save him

A 12-year-old boy and his dog escaped a fire that was lapping his family’s farm house by grabbing the keys to his brother’s pickup truck and driving to safety. Lucas Sturrock was home alone on Sunday after his father and brother had gone out to fight a fire in Mogumber, 128km northwest of Perth, when the blaze approached his house. Realizing the fire was approaching too fast to escape to the rendezvous point designated by his father, Sturrock grabbed the family dog and headed off, police said. Emergency workers found Sturrock and the dog in the truck at the side of a road, unharmed. “It was great he had the driving skills to get out of there,” Police Sergeant Michael Daley told Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC). “It is fantastic we found him and got him out of danger.” Ivan Sturrock, Lucas’ father, said his son had learned to drive when he was seven. “We taught him to drive ... just in case things like this do happen and I was quite proud of him,” Ivan Sturrock told ABC.