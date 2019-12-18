Brazilian granny designs, models lingerie

AFP, SAO PAULO, Brazil

Wearing nothing but a lacy bra and matching panties, Brazilian grandmother Helena Schargel struck a seductive pose during a photo shoot featuring her latest lingerie designs for women older than 60.

“Wonderful, marvelous,” the photographer gushed as Schargel, 79, stared confidently into the camera in a converted warehouse in Sao Paulo.

After decades working for a fabric company, lithe and energetic Schargel emerged from retirement more than two years ago on a mission to drag older women out of obscurity. Her tactic? Sexy fashion designed especially for them — and modeled by her.

“This project has a clear goal: to make women visible,” Schargel told reporters at her elegantly furnished apartment in Brazil’s biggest city.

Schargel has launched several underwear collections with Brazil’s Recco Lingerie.

An activewear line with Alto Giro was unveiled this year and more are in the works, she said.

Schargel, who helps with the designs, said that Brazilian women older than 60 have long been overlooked by fashion companies, society — and even themselves.

She shares words of encouragement on her Instagram account, where she has nearly 18,000 mainly female followers of all ages.

Messages such as “take a risk” and “you can do anything” pepper her feed, which receive hundreds, sometimes thousands, of likes and comments.

“I never thought about how old I was, never — this never worried me,” Schargel said, describing the popularity of plastic surgery in Brazil as “madness.”

“It was only a few years ago that I realized I was no longer 33,” she said.

The daughter of Polish immigrants, Schargel began making clothes as a teenager and selling them in her parents’ store.

It was the beginning of a life-long career in fashion. Along the way, she got married twice and had two children. She now has five grandchildren, some of whom wear her designs.

Retirement did not suit the soon-to-be octogenarian, who moves with the ease of someone decades younger.

“I thank God that I don’t need to go to the gym,” she said, lolling in a lounge chair in black and white leggings and matching loose-fitting top and sneakers.

“I do Pilates three times a week, which is good for me and my spirit,” she added.

Schargel’s decision to model lingerie was daring in a macho country where older women are treated as if they “are not alive anymore,” Vogue Brazil editor-in-chief Paula Merlo said.

“She reminds you that there is a life after 60, 70 and it can be sexy, it can be fun and it can also be profitable,” Merlo added.

After some initial butterflies, Schargel said that she now feels comfortable stripping to her underwear in public.

Determined to appear as natural as possible, she insists on no photoshopping.

“I always say: ‘Please, leave all my little wrinkles just as they are,’” Schargel said. “They are very important. They show that I have arrived here.”

At the hours-long photo shoot, a barefoot Schargel drifted between the dressing room and photo studio, showing off lingerie and pieces from her new bed-to-street line.

She moved easily in front of the camera as fashion photographer Pablo Saborido clicked away.

“I really like working with people outside ... the model profile,” 39-year-old Saborido said.

Schargel said that her lingerie is “absurdly comfortable.”

Some pieces even “help lift the butt,” she added cheekily.