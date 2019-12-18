Severe storms in southern US kill three, hurt dozen

AP

Three people were confirmed dead and a dozen more injured as a powerful storm front packing suspected tornadoes smashed into buildings, downed trees and left a trail of destruction across the US south on Monday, authorities said.

One person was reported killed in a suspected tornado strike on a Louisiana home and two others were reported dead after another storm hit near a community about 90km west of the north Alabama city of Huntsville.

Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood in Alabama said that the two people killed were husband and wife.

Authorities said that the injured people included a seven-year-old who was taken to a hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

Authorities did not release names of the victims.

The area was filled with debris and downed trees when first responders arrived.

“It was total chaos,” Norwood told reporters. “We had to make due the best we could.”

The storms prompted numerous tornado watches and warnings on Monday.

Some cities opened shelters as a cold front collided with warmer air over northern Gulf Coast states and temperatures were expected to plunge.

The US National Weather Service said that the severe weather threat could last into yesterday.

The Louisiana death was attributed to an apparent tornado that struck a residential area in Vernon Parish.

Details were not immediately available, Deputy Police Chief Calvin Turner said, adding that authorities feared others could be hurt, as crews were still trying to reach hard-hit areas.

In nearby Alexandria, Louisiana, about 320km northwest of New Orleans, crews cleared roads and restored power late into the night, working in a chilly mist.

Children in a church school were moved to the church before the tornado ripped off the school’s roof, Alexandria Police Department spokesman Corporal Wade Bourgeois said.

Among the hardest-hit spots was the Johnny Downs Sports Complex, which Bourgeois said might have suffered “total damage.”

The complex includes five full-sized soccer fields, more than 10 smaller ones and eight baseball diamonds.

“Fortunately, we have no reports of any deaths or serious injuries,” he said of the Alexandria area.

Meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, said that it appeared the twister that hit part of Alexandria also struck near the town of DeRidder on an “absolutely ridiculous” path estimated at 101km long.

“I don’t know what our records for the longest total in this area is, but that’s got to be pretty damn close to it,” Jones said.

Storm surveyors would find out whether the tornado went the entire distance along the ground or touched down in spots along the way, he said.

Three people were injured, at least one of them very seriously, by an apparent tornado that hit Amite County, Mississippi, on Monday afternoon, county emergency director Grant McCurley said.

Some houses were destroyed and others severely damaged, he said.

The number was not known on Monday night, because crews could not get to them all — downed trees tangled with power lines blocked county roads and state highways.

Four counties eastward, seven women were taken to a hospital from a heavily damaged group home in Sumrall, Mississippi.

Damage on the men’s side of the Douglas Graham Group Home was less severe than on the women’s side, Lamar County emergency management director James Smith told WDAM-TV.