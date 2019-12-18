Johnson revives no-deal threat with change to law

Bloomberg

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to change the law to guarantee the Brexit transition phase is not extended, setting up a new cliff-edge for a no-deal split with the EU at the end of next year.

Johnson wants to deliver his election promise to ratify a new free-trade agreement with the bloc before the bridging period maintaining the “status quo” runs out on Dec. 31 next year.

EU leaders have warned it is highly unlikely that negotiators would be able to complete the kind of deal Johnson wants, which he has modeled on Canada’s agreement with the EU, in the 11 months between Brexit day Jan. 31 and the December deadline.

The EU-Canada deal took seven years to finalize.

Johnson’s gambit is the latest sign of intent as he seeks to force through Britain’s divorce from the 28-nation bloc without further delay.

After winning a big majority in last week’s general election, the prime minister now has the power to do as he pleases on Brexit, without fear that Parliament will thwart his plans.

He plans to start by putting the divorce part of the Brexit deal to a vote, potentially as soon as Friday.

Once lawmakers have ratified that, the UK would leave the EU by Jan. 31.

The planned legislation would include legal text to prevent the government extending the transition period and delaying the day Britain stops being subject to EU laws, even if no new trade terms have been secured in time, an official said.

The law would potentially force the UK out of the EU without a new deal in place, threatening tariffs and disruption to trade.

As well as ministers being blocked from extending the transition period, the House of Commons would not get a vote on the issue, another official said.

When ministers were trying to get support for the Brexit deal before the election, they agreed to give lawmakers a vote on whether a longer transition period would be needed, but the government’s new majority means such compromises are not necessary, the official said.

Other concessions granted to try to smooth Johnson’s deal through Parliament in October, including protections for workers rights and a promise to give lawmakers a say over talks with the EU, would also be scrapped, the Times newspaper reported, without saying where it got the information.

Johnson’s plan to give priority to delivering Brexit was also reflected in appointments to his cabinet, announced on Monday night, which put the emphasis on continuity as he seeks to minimize disruption before the Jan. 31 deadline.

Nicky Morgan, who had announced she was standing down as a lawmaker before the election, has been handed a seat in the unelected House of Lords so she can stay on as British secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport.

In the only other senior appointment, Simon Hart became secretary of state for Wales in a move forced on Johnson after last month’s resignation of Alun Cairns from the post.

Other key positions in the cabinet, including the key posts of chancellor of the exchequer, home secretary and foreign secretary, are expected to remain unchanged.