Singaporean artist shocks with tinned baby heads

Reuters, SINGAPORE

At first glance, the works of Singaporean artist Qixuan Lim have a familiar, edible appearance.

However, upon closer look at a sardine tin, it is found to be packed with tiny human hearts, and cherubic arms and legs or other human body parts made of clay.

“I think my art has always been about that combination of things that people find sort of traditionally, typically cute, but having a darker twist and a darker element to it,” said Lim, who is known by her social media accounts and by her fans as QimmyShimmy.

“There are still a lot of aesthetics and ideas of beauty that are tied onto our perceptions of what is beauty,” she said.

The 28-year old studied in the Netherlands is now a full-time information designer.

She first showed her works in 2017, while still a student. Since then, her Instagram account, where she posts pictures of her art, has attracted a following of more than 100,000.

Now back in Singapore, Lim described herself as a part-time artist. She has no studio and creates most of her works in her bedroom. She uses the oven in the kitchen as a kiln.

Despite her modest production facilities, her macabre works are continuing to attract fans and she recently exhibited her creations at a gallery in Japan, where “creepy-cute” is a trend in pop culture.

“This work is free from stereotypes,” gallery visitor Mako Kudo said. “It gives us new perspective, which is different from what we see usually.”

The exhibition in Tokyo, called “Modern Panic,” featured a series of sushi rolls filled with baby heads and nigiri topped with eyeballs and brains.