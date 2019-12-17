Agencies

ZAMBIA

US diplomat angers leader

President Edgar Lungu wants US ambassador to Zambia Daniel Foote to leave the country after the diplomat criticized the African state for sentencing a gay couple to 15 years behind bars for having a consensual relationship. “We have complained officially to the American government, and we are waiting for their response, because we don’t want such people in our midst,” Lungu said on Sunday in comments broadcast on state-owned ZNBC TV. “We want him gone.” Foote said last month that he was “personally horrified” after the high court sentenced the two men and called on the government to reconsider laws that punish minority groups.

ZIMBABWE

VP’s wife charged with fraud

Zimbabwe’s anti-graft commission has arrested 38-year-old Marry Mubaiwa, the wife of vice-president Constantine Guvheya Nyikadzino Chiwenga, on fraud and money-laundering charges involving US$1 million, a document seen on Sunday by reporters revealed. Anti-corruption officers detained Mubaiwa on Saturday, a police report said. The charge sheet showed that Chiwenga himself appears to be challenging the legal basis of their marriage. Former model Mubaiwa was arrested on suspicion of having contravened the Exchange Control Act and fraud. The charges accuse her of having transferred US$1 million from her foreign currency account in Zimbabwe to South Africa under the pretext of paying for goods bought there.

MEXICO

Remains of 50 people found

Human remains discovered last month at a farm outside the city of Guadalajara have been confirmed as belonging to at least 50 people, authorities in the state of Jalisco reported. State prosecutors said recovery work at the farm in Tlajomulco de Zuniga, which began on Nov. 22 after the initial discovery, concluded on Friday as experts determined there was no more evidence to be gathered from the scene. The office said in a Saturday statement that there was a “preliminary” indication that the remains corresponded to 50 individuals. Prosecutors said they had identified 13 people so far — 12 male and one female, all of whom were previously listed as missing.

UNITED STATES

DHL ordered to pay US$9m

A jury has awarded more than US$9 million in damages to a man and woman from Vancouver, British Columbia, who were struck by an 18-wheeler truck while riding their bikes along Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon. The eight-member jury found Exel Inc — more commonly known as the shipping company DHL — liable for the Aug. 3, 2016, collision late on Friday after a five-day trial in the US District Court in Portland.

UNITED STATES

Kissing brides’ ads safe

In a change of heart, the Hallmark Channel is to allow TV commercials produced by wedding-planning Web site Zola that show two brides kissing. The cable network had pulled the ads over the weekend after the conservative group One Million Moms complained they promoted “the LGBT agenda,” according to The Associated Press. That decision prompted an immediate backlash from people including Ellen DeGeneres and Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. The company has apologized and would reach out to Zola to reinstate the commercials, it said in a statement.