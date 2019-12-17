Lebanon postpones talks on new PM

AP, BEIRUT

Lebanese President Michel Aoun yesterday postponed talks with heads of parliamentary blocs on naming a new prime minister after a particularly violent weekend that saw security forces fire tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons for two straight days to disperse hundreds of protesters.

The violence was the toughest crackdown so far on anti-government demonstrations that have gripped Lebanon since the middle of October, paralyzing the nation and plunging the Arab country into unprecedented political and financial turmoil.

The presidential palace said the consultations, which had been planned for yesterday, would take place on Thursday instead, following a special request from outgoing Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

Hariri resigned on Oct. 29, after the protests first broke out earlier that month over widespread corruption and mismanagement.

The palace said Hariri asked Aoun to give time for more discussions among political groups before official consultations take place.

The weekend violence erupted after it became evident that Hariri would likely be renamed to the post — something the protesters reject, saying they want a Cabinet made up of independent technocrats and an independent head of government not affiliated with existing parties.

“Saad, Saad, Saad, don’t dream of it anymore,” protesters chanted on Sunday.

After weeks of bickering, the political parties failed to put forward independent names, most of them insisting on keeping their political share in the government.

The protests on Sunday were largely peaceful, but some demonstrators lobbed water bottles and firecrackers at security forces guarding parliament.

After a couple of hours, security forces chased the protesters away, using batons and tear gas. The protesters dispersed in central Beirut.

At one point, someone set fire to two tents set up by protesters in Martyrs’ Square, the epicenter for the anti-government protests for 60 days.

After hours of clashes, the army deployed around central Beirut, putting an end to the pitched street battles.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said it transferred 20 injured to hospitals and treated more than 70 protesters on site. A news photographer was among the injured.

The army first deployed to separate protesters and rival supporters of political groups, according to reports on al-Jadeed TV.

The local TV station filmed soldiers forcing protesters to retreat from central Beirut’s squares.

Tension has surfaced between protesters and supporters of the Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal, after the later rejected criticism of their leaders.

Meanwhile, the protesters were angered by what they said was the security forces’ harsh crackdown on their rallies, while treading lightly when dealing with supporters of the powerful political groups.

Divisions also surfaced among the protesters who rallied in central Beirut. Some promoted confrontation with security forces to express anger at the crackdown and the government’s “business as usual” approach.

Many protesters came prepared with helmets and tear gas, and they used plant pots and bins to throw up a barricade in the street.

“We have reclaim our country from this occupation,” one angry protester told LBC TV, referring to what he called a corrupt government in place for decades.