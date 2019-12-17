Saudi Arabians resist ‘throwaway’ culture of food waste

AFP, RIYADH

The plate is designed to make a meal look bigger — a gastronomic illusion and an innovative way to tame Saudi Arabia’s pervasive throwaway culture, which results in colossal food waste.

Across many Persian Gulf nations, lavish displays of food are seen as a cultural totem of generosity and hospitality, but a lot of it ends up in the trash.

Saudi households typically serve large oval-shaped platters piled high with rice, a daily staple, but a lot goes to waste as many just nibble on the sides and rarely even reach the middle.

Entrepreneur Mashal Alkharashi is fighting back with a rice plate that makes the portion of food appear bigger.

With a mound in the center, the plate minimizes the middle area, prompting people to serve less and save more.

“The innovative design, elevated from the middle, reduces waste by 30 percent,” Alkharashi told reporters, adding that the plate, adopted in recent years by multiple Saudi restaurants, has saved more than 2,700 tonnes of rice.

“This way we preserve the generosity part while cutting waste,” Alkharashi said.

The desert kingdom, which because of its limited arable land and scarce water resources is heavily reliant on imports to meet its growing food demand, has the highest rate of waste globally.

The average Saudi wastes up to 250kg of food annually, compared with a global average of 115kg, according to the Saudi Ministry of the Environment, Water and Agriculture.

The ministry estimates the waste costs Saudi Arabia, which is scrambling to boost state coffers amid low oil prices, about US$13 billion annually.

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit, the consumption is far higher than the official estimate: It says that the average Saudi wastes as much as 427kg every year, underscoring what observers call a throwaway consumer culture that undervalues food.

“Since food items and groceries are abundantly available to all living in [Saudi Arabia] and they are highly subsidized, the residents take food for granted,” academics from Riyadh’s King Saud University wrote in a research report last year.

“Food waste in restaurants, celebrations, social events is enormous ... [as] the custom is to provide more food than required,” they said.

The Saudi Food Bank, or Etaam, a charity that collects surplus food from hotels and wedding halls and distributes it to people in need, has called on the government to penalize waste.

In Saudi Arabia, where vast oil reserves reaped enormous wealth in a few dizzying decades, food is not simply a source of nutrition, but also an expression of cultural identity.

In a traditional society where social interactions often revolve around food, enormous displays of it connote affluence.

“In just one generation Saudi Arabia went from conditions of scarcity to plenty and, for some, immense wealth,” said Kristin Diwan, from the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

“It’s easy to see then how this rather austere culture would project its wealth into the socially acceptable area of hospitality and food,” Diwan said.

Many Saudis are shrugging off stereotypes of being gluttons in a country where local media says that more than 40 percent of the population is obese.

A recent newspaper cartoon portrayed a single man hunched over a sumptuous spread of steaming food and asking a woman donning a kitchen apron: “Is this all?”