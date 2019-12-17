New generation of Thai protesters unleashed

Reuters, BANGKOK

It was not only the moves to ban Thailand’s most vocal opposition party that brought Gift onto the street for the first time.

The 25-year-old landscape architect was also stung by taunts that her generation was not brave enough to go beyond online comments in challenging the army-dominated establishment’s enduring hold since elections were held to end junta rule.

She and other first-timers joined veterans of Bangkok’s turbulent decades of street protest as thousands rallied over the weekend in the biggest demonstrations since a 2014 coup.

“They say the new generation only exists on social media, so we’re out here to show we have a voice too,” said Chattip Aphibanpoonpon, who, like many Thais, goes by her nickname.

“The conflict used to be about people on two sides. Now it’s a battle between the military and the people. It’s not fair,” she said.

In a country long roiled by bloody protests — and punctuated by coups in the name of ending them — Saturday’s peaceful rally was a reminder of the tension that is rapidly building again between the establishment and those seeking change.

At the forefront is 41-year-old auto parts billionaire Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, who was recently banned as a member of parliament and whose Future Forward Party faces dissolution.

In both cases, party supporters believe the legal grounds are spurious and designed to eliminate a challenge to Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former junta leader who stayed on after March elections that the opposition says were manipulated.

“This is just the beginning,” Thanathorn told protesters who spilled out in the afternoon sunshine across walkways and staircases between a Bangkok shopping mall and art gallery.

The protest was called just a day before as a “flash mob” by Thanathorn’s Facebook Live and a single tweet that got nearly 67,000 retweets and 41,000 likes.

It is Future Forward’s social media heft — as well as pledges to change the army-drafted constitution and to end conscription — that have the army worried.

Thai Army Commander in Chief Apirat Kongsompong has said that Thailand faces a situation of “hybrid war” against a movement he accuses of seeking to use social media to rally people against the army and the powerful palace.

“The young people are enthusiastic and determined and full of energy, but they don’t see through politicians’ tricks,” said Warong Dechgitvigrom, a right-wing politician who sees Future Forward as an existential threat to Thailand and its monarchy.

Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said the party should express its opinions through parliament rather than on the street, but she did not expect the situation to escalate.

The turnout was a reflection of growing political engagement among young people, but would not necessarily spiral, said Titipol Phakdeewanich, dean of the political science faculty at Ubon Ratchathani University.

“I don’t see it becoming a serious movement like in the past or on the scale of Hong Kong,” he said.

Widespread coverage on social media underscored the extent to which the opposition leads the government on that front.

Thanathorn has 1.1 million Facebook followers and 670,000 on his @Thanathorn_FWP Twitter account, compared with Prayuth’s 770,000 and 55,000 for @prayutofficial on Twitter.

That social media heft helped Future Forward into third place in the March election, after the traditional opposition party Pheu Thai and a pro-army party backing Prayuth.