Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Volcano search continues

A second land search of White Island yesterday failed to locate the bodies of the last two victims of a volcanic eruption that has now claimed 16 lives, most of them tourists. Police confirmed the 16th victim died on Saturday at Sydney’s Concord Hospital, one of several Australian hospitals where survivors suffering from severe burns were being treated.

PHILIPPINES

Magnitude 6.8 quake hits

A magnitude 6.8 earthquake yesterday hit the southern island of Mindanao, geologists said, the same area struck by a string of deadly tremors in October. People rushed from homes and restaurants set swaying by the strong jolt south of Davao. According to an initial report, a child died when a structure collapsed, and patients were evacuated from hospitals.

CHINA

Beijing halts tariff plan

Beijing suspended additional tariffs on US products that had been due to kick in yesterday, after Washington and Beijing announced a major thaw in their trade dispute on Friday. China would suspend the planned addition of 10 percent and 5 percent tariffs on some US imports, and “continue to suspend additional tariffs on US-made autos and spare parts,” the Chinese Ministry of Finance said. The move is part of a “phase one” trade deal that the two sides have yet to sign.

NEPAL

Gurkha deal might change

Kathmandu wants to review a military deal allowing its citizens to be enlisted in the British army, before a planned recruitment of Nepalese women in the Brigade of Gurkhas for the first time in two centuries, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said. It is not clear how many Gurkha women Britain plans to enlist, but the first Gurkha women could begin their training in the British army in next year, according to British media. Kathmandu now wants the 72-year-old deal renegotiated as that accord does not allow it to play any role in the recruitment process of Gurkhas by foreign armies, Gyawali said on Friday.

SUDAN

Court sentences al-Bashir

Former president Omar al-Bashir was on Saturday sentenced to two years’ detention in a correctional center for corruption in the first of several cases against the ousted autocrat. The charges stemmed from millions of US dollars received by the toppled strongman from Saudi Arabia. In a statement late on Saturday, the prosector-general confirmed al-Bashir was also being investigated for “killings and crimes against humanity,” adding that the punishment for some of his alleged crimes is death by hanging.

GERMANY

Official issues Huawei threat

China’s ambassador threatened Berlin with retaliation if it excludes Huawei Technologies Co as a supplier of 5G wireless equipment. Lawmakers in Chancellor Angela Merkel’s governing coalition, have challenged her China policy with a bill that would impose a broad ban on “untrustworthy” 5G vendors. “If Germany were to take a decision that leads to Huawei’s exclusion from the German market, there will be consequences,” Chinese ambassador to Germany Wu Ken (吳懇) said on Saturday at a Handelsblatt event. “Could we say one day that these German cars are no longer safe because we’re in a position to manufacture our own cars? No. That is pure protectionism.”