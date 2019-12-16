Crippling transport strike enters 11th day in France

AFP, PARIS

Tensions between the French government and unions opposed to pension reforms yesterday mounted as a crippling transport strike entered its 11th day.

The overhaul, unveiled this week by French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, would do away with the 42 separate pension systems — some of which offer early retirement and other benefits to public-sector employees such as train drivers, dockers and even Paris Opera employees.

Philippe angered unions further by proposing a reduced payout for people who retire at the legal age of 62 instead of a new, so-called “pivot age” of 64.

Strike organizers have announced a massive protest for Tuesday when tens of thousands are expected to take to the streets again.

AFFECTING CHRISTMAS

Unions are hoping for a repeat of 1995, when they forced a right-wing government to back down on pension reform after three weeks of metro and rail strikes just before Christmas.

The prospect of a protracted standoff has businesses fearing big losses during the crucial year-end festivities, and travelers worried that their holiday plans could fall through.

Philippe told the Parisien daily in an interview that the French would not accept being “deprived” of festive transport options.

“I can well see that everyone is worried as they see Christmas near,” he said. “ Christmas is an important time.”

On Friday, he asked French National Railway Co (SNCF) chairman Jean-Pierre Farandou to draw up a list of exactly which trains would be running during the festive season.

NOT GIVING UP

The unions have said they will not give in — and that the government would have to.

“If the government wants the conflict to end before the holidays, they have all of next week to take the wise decision and scrap the point-based pension plan,” said Laurent Blum, the general secretary of the hardline CGT-Cheminots, the main SNCF union.