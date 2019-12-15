Agencies

NORTH KOREA

‘Crucial’ test successful

The government has conducted another “crucial test” at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station, state media reported yesterday, as nuclear negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington remain stalled with a deadline approaching. “Another crucial test was successfully conducted at the Sohae Satellite Launching Station from 22:41 to 22:48 on Dec. 13,” an Academy of National Defense Science spokesman said in a statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency. The “research successes” would be “applied to further bolstering up the reliable strategic nuclear deterrent” of the nation, the spokesman added.

NEPAL

Suspected bomb kills three

An explosion at a house in a southern town killed three people, including the owner, his son and a police officer who responded to the call about a device, police said yesterday. The explosion just after midnight in Mahendranagar, 200km southeast of Kathmandu, also injured another police officer and the son and daughter of the house’s owner, a local businessman who ran a medicine store. The owner had spotted a suspicious device planted at the entrance gate of his house and called the police. The officers were checking the device when it exploded. Authorities were investigating the explosion, but there were no immediate suspects. No one has claimed responsibility.

QATAR

Malaysia sides with Iran

US sanctions imposed on Iran are in breach of the UN charter and international law, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad told a conference in Doha yesterday. “Malaysia does not support the reimposition of the unilateral sanctions by the US against Iran,” he told the Doha Forum, also attended by Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. Malaysia and other countries have lost a “big market” because of the sanctions on Iran, he said. “Such sanctions clearly violate the United Nations charter and international law; sanctions can only be applied by the United Nations in accordance with the charter,” he added.

UNITED KINGDOM

Johnson to thank the north

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was yesterday heading to northern England to meet newly elected Conservative Party lawmakers in the working-class heartland that turned its back on the opposition Labour Party in this week’s election and helped give him an 80-seat majority. While Johnson was on a victory lap yesterday, Corbyn came under fire from within his own party. Former lawmaker Helen Goodman, one of many Labour legislators to lose their seat in northern England, told BBC radio that “the biggest factor was obviously the unpopularity of Jeremy Corbyn as the leader.”

HONDURAS

Prison director gunned down

A gang of gunmen on motorcycles on Friday killed Pedro Ildefonso Armas, the director of the nation’s maximum security prison. The prison was where a key witness against the president’s brother was killed in October. Armas was seen on a video in October talking to inmate Nery Lopez Sanabria before a masked man opened a door and allowed a gang of prisoners to shoot and stab Lopez Sanabria. Notebooks belonging to Lopez Sanabria were used in a US drug trafficking trial as evidence to convict former congressman Antonio Hernandez, the younger brother of President Juan Orlando Hernandez.