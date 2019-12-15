UN report pins abuse on Chilean police

AP, SANTIAGO

A UN human rights report released on Friday accused Chilean security forces of serious human rights violations against protesters over the past two months, including deaths, torture, sexual abuse and the use of excessive force.

The report was released by the UN Human Rights Office, which is headed by former Chilean president Michelle Bachelet — a domestic political rival of Chilean President Sebastian Pinera.

The high commissioner’s report, which drew push-back from Chilean officials, urged the government to allow its citizens to peacefully demonstrate without being physically harmed.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that ... a high number of serious human rights violations have been committed,” the report said. “The majority of those who have exercised the right to assembly during this period, have done so in a peaceful manner.”

Unrest was sparked across Chile on Oct. 18 when a student protest over a modest increase in subway fares turned into a much larger and broader movement with a long list of demands that largely have to do with the wide gap between rich people and other Chileans.

Residents called for reforms to healthcare, education, the pension system and even the constitution, which dates back to 1980 and the military dictatorship.

The report coincided with the assertions of other organizations such as Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and the autonomous National Institute of Human Rights of Chile.

The UN investigation highlighted the roughly 350 people left with eye or facial injuries caused by security forces firing shotguns at close proximity to demonstrators.

Human rights officials said this proved that “less-lethal weapons” had been used “improperly and indiscriminately,” contrary to international principles on minimizing the risk of injury.

Although most of the injuries were from pellets, others were caused by use of chemical irritants, in particular tear gas and, in some cases, the impact of tear gas cartridges, the report said.

The investigation also concluded that a large number of detainees were mistreated. Some involved sexual violence, simulated executions and threats that people would be made to disappear, which amount to torture, the High Commissioner’s Office said.

“Many of these cases occurred in places with no surveillance cameras and with the perpetrators not being duly identified,” the report said.

Women, girls and homosexuals have endured sexual violence, including forced nudity, and sexual violence took place against men and boys, the report said.

Chilean Undersecretary of Human Rights Lorena Recabarren said that the criticism is premature because it came as officials are still investigating the alleged acts and punishing perpetrators.

Police reported that they have launched 856 internal investigations and they have fired eight riot police accused of “serious breach of protocols.”

Most cases are ongoing, more are ready for judgement and other officers have been acquitted, officials said.

“It’s necessary to refine and clarify a number of statements and conclusions that, in the government’s opinion, are not adequately represented or contain misinformation,” Recabarren said.

The UN report assumes the existence of human rights violations “before the ongoing investigations are concluded,” she said.