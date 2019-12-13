Agencies

BANGLADESH

Factory fire kills eight

Eight people were killed and at least 24 critically injured when a fire swept through an illegal plastics factory outside Dhaka, police said yesterday. The fire started on Wednesday afternoon and quickly ripped through the ground floor of the Prime Patent Plastic factory, they said. “One person burnt to death on the spot and 33 workers were critically burnt. Seven of them later died in Dhaka Medical College Hospital,” local police chief Shah Zaman told reporters.

UNITED KINGDOM

Polls open in ‘Brexit’ vote

Polls opened in Great Britain yesterday to determine the immediate future of Brexit, in a vote described as the most important in a generation. More than 4,000 polling venues across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland opened at 7am for a day of voting. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hoping to secure both a mandate and a majority, which would allow him to put in place a Brexit deal. “Just imagine how wonderful it will be to settle down to a turkey dinner this Christmas with Brexit decided,” he said.

CHILE

Debris found in plane hunt

Debris believed to be from a military transport plane carrying 38 people that vanished two days earlier en route to Antarctica has been discovered in the waters of the Drake Passage, the Air Force said on Wednesday. Air Force General Eduardo Mosqueira said that “sponge” material, possibly from the plane’s fuel tank, was found floating roughly 30km from the place that the C-130 Hercules last had radio contact. The debris would be analyzed, he said, adding that the process could take up to two days. The Hercules took off on Monday from a base in southern Chile on a regular flight. Radio contact was lost 70 minutes later.

UNITED STATES

Texas inmate executed

A Texas inmate was executed by lethal injection on Wednesday evening for killing a supervisor at a state prison shoe factory in Amarillo nearly 17 years ago. Travis Runnels, 46, was convicted of slashing the throat of 38-year-old Stanley Wiley on Jan. 29, 2003. Prosecutors say Runnels killed Wiley at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Clements Unit in Amarillo because he did not like working as a janitor at the factory.

UNITED STATES

Weinstein bail increased

A judge on Wednesday hiked Harvey Weinstein’s bail over allegations he mishandled or disabled his electronic ankle monitor dozens of times in recent months. Judge James Burke gave Weinstein three options to cover a new bail of up to US$5 million and warned the movie mogul that he faces jail if other issues crop up. Weinstein, who had been free on US$1 million bail, agreed to put up US$2 million in cash and other assets.

UNITED STATES

Epstein lawyer ‘disappointed’

A lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein’s estate on Wednesday said that he is disappointed that women who say the financier sexually assaulted them are not joining a special compensation fund. Attorney Bennet Moskowitz told a Manhattan judge that the women are moving “full steam ahead with their litigation,” a month after plans were announced for the fund to compensate women who forgo lawsuits. Moskowitz said he was “disappointed, as of now, no one has said: ‘Yeah, I’ll give it a shot.’” More than a dozen lawsuits are seeking compensation for women who say they were sexually abused by Epstein at his homes.