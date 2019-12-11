Agencies

UNITED STATES

Kentucky abortion law holds

The Supreme Court on Monday left in place a Kentucky law requiring doctors to perform ultrasounds and show fetal images to patients before abortions. The justices did not comment in refusing to review an appeals court ruling that upheld the law. The American Civil Liberties Union had challenged the law on behalf of Kentucky’s lone remaining abortion clinic, saying that “display and describe” ultrasound laws infringed on physicians’ speech rights under the First Amendment. In Kentucky, doctors must describe the ultrasound in detail while the pregnant woman listens to the fetal heartbeat. Women may avert their eyes and cover their ears to avoid hearing the description or the fetal heartbeat.

VENEZUELA

Executives get house arrest

Six US oil executives held in an overcrowded Venezuelan prison for two years on corruption charges were on Monday granted house arrest. The partial release of the six employees of Houston, Texas-based Citgo was confirmed by two people familiar with the case who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the case. The six were hauled away by masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017. They were in the country to attend a meeting at the headquarters of Citgo’s parent, state-run oil giant Petroleos de Venezuela. The two people said that lawyers for the six men had made the request to be granted house arrest due to health concerns.

UNITED STATES

Coinventor of barcode dies

Engineer George J. Laurer, who coinvented the barcode and helped to transform the retail world in the 1970s, has died at age 94. The former IBM employee’s funeral was on Monday held in his hometown of Wendell, North Carolina, a family obituary showed. He died at home last week. Laurer is recognized as the coinventor of the Universal Product Code, which can be found on millions of products, services and other items for identification. Fellow IBM employee Norman Woodland, who died in 2012, is considered the pioneer of the barcode idea. He patented the concept in 1952, but was unable to develop it.

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Venezuelans to need visas

Entry visas are to be required for Venezuelans, who have moved to the country by the thousands amid an economic and humanitarian crisis, officials said on Monday. The measure goes into effect on Monday next week. Until then, Venezuelans would be able to enter the nation using only tourist cards that can be purchased in airports. There have been waves of legal and illegal immigrants from Venezuela in the past several years, with an estimated 30,000 living in the Dominican Republic, virtually all illegally after overstaying their tourist permits.

MEXICO

Group alleges illegal fishing

A conservation group trying to protect the world’s most endangered marine mammal on Monday said that hundreds of fishermen massed in dozens of boats to fish illegally in the Gulf of California. Activists with the Sea Shepherd group said that they witnessed about 80 small fishing boats pulling nets full of endangered totoaba fish from the water near the port of San Felipe on Sunday. Those same nets catch vaquitas. As few as 10 of the small, elusive porpoises remain in the gulf, their only habitat. The group said that the mass fishing was a new tactic to ensure that totoabas could not escape the nets.