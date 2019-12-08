Agencies

MEXICO

Large oil reserve found

Mexico on Friday said that it has made the biggest oil discovery in the country since 1987 at the Quesqui field in Tabasco. Octavio Romero, head of the state-owned oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, said the onshore field has proven, probable and possible reserves of 500 million barrels of crude equivalent. The first well was drilled at Quesqui in June and is now producing 4,500 barrels per day, Romero said. The 34km2 field is to have 11 wells and a production of 69,000 barrels per day next year and 110,000 barrels of oil and 11.6 million cubic meters of natural gas per day in 2021.

JAPAN

Large defense budget sought

Japan is looking to raise defense spending to a record ￥5.3 trillion (US$48.8 billion) for the year starting April 1, partly to develop a next-generation fighter jet, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information. The amount compares to ￥5.26 trillion earmarked for defense for this fiscal year and includes more than ￥10 billion to develop a military jet to replace the nation’s F-2, the report said. The plan would be part of the government’s overall annual budget to be finalized this month. An increase in defense expenditure would mark the eighth consecutive year of expansion.

ETHIOPIA

EU official arrives

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Ethiopia yesterday, her first trip outside Europe since assuming her post, for meetings expected to touch on migration and support for African security operations. The former German defense minister, who took office on Sunday last week, landed in the capital, Addis Ababa, in the morning and went to the African Union headquarters for talks with its chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat. She was scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, this year’s Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

KENYA

Eight killed in attack

Several police officers were among at least eight killed in an attack on a bus in northeast Kenya, believed to have been staged by the Somalian group al-Shabaab, a presidential spokesperson yesterday said. President Uhuru Kenyatta had been briefed on the “brutal” murders during the attack in Wajir county, the spokesperson said in a statement. “We lost seven police officers in the bus attack,” a senior police source said. “The total number of the people killed are 10. One was identified as a local doctor.” A police statement released on Friday gave no casualty toll, just noting that the bus had come under attack at about 5:30pm local time.

MEXICO

Morales gets health check

Evo Morales, the self-exiled former president of Bolivia, was in Cuba for a medical appointment, an aide to the former leader said on Friday. Former Bolivian health minister Gabriela Montano, who has been with Morales in Mexico, did not specify whether he made the trip for a routine checkup or an appointment to treat a specific ailment. Morales underwent treatment in Cuba in 2017 for nose, ear and throat complaints. Mexico’s foreign relations ministry confirmed that Morales had left on Friday on a “temporary” visit to Cuba. Morales was granted political asylum in Mexico after he resigned from Bolivia’s presidency following widespread protests over a disputed presidential election that he claimed to have won. He arrived in Mexico on Nov. 11 and had not left since.