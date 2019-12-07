FEATURE: South Korean women saying ‘no’ to marriage

AFP, SEOUL

“I’m a straight woman who is no longer interested in having relationships with men,” said Bonnie Lee, who does not care about finding a boyfriend or a fairy-tale wedding, and plans to decide her own happily-ever-after.

She is not alone.

A growing number of South Korean women are banding together to reject rigid patriarchal norms and vowing never to wed, have children, or even date and have sex.

“I’ve always felt that as a woman there are more disadvantages than advantages to being married,” said Lee, a 40-something professional who lives with her dog near Seoul.

Now she has gone even further, embracing the nation’s radical feminist movement “4B” or the “Four Noes”: no dating, no sex, no marriage and no child-rearing.

Marriage rates are plummeting in South Korea where wives are often expected to work, raise children and care for aging in-laws with little state or community help.

“In the marriage market, your previous life and work experience don’t matter,” said Lee, who has two master’s degrees. “For some ridiculous reason, being highly educated also becomes a minus point. What matters the most as a potential wife is whether or not you are capable of caring for your husband and in-laws.”

She has witnessed well-educated friends hitting barriers at work and experiencing problems at home after having children.

Such difficulties are the subject of the hit movie Kim Ji-young, Born 1982.

Based on a controversial feminist novel, it centers on a married South Korean woman who has quit her job and struggles to raise her child with limited support.

Women viewers rated the movie an average 9.5 out of 10 stars on South Korea’s top search engine. Men gave it 2.8 stars.

A growing number of women are turning their backs on the traditional expectations of South Korea’s male-dominated society, where working wives spend four times longer on domestic chores than their husbands.

A decade ago almost 47 percent of single and never-married South Korean women said they thought marriage was necessary. Last year, that fell to 22.4 percent, while the number of couples getting hitched slumped to 257,600 — down from 434,900 in 1996.

There is no official data on the size of the 4B movement, but its members say it has at least 4,000 followers.

Meanwhile, a separate feminist YouTube channel that features boycotting marriage and child-rearing has more than 100,000 subscribers.

Lee has also adopted some tenets of “Escape the Corset,” a movement against South Korea’s strict beauty standards — some adherents have shared viral videos of themselves smashing up their makeup collections.

The groups are emerging against a backdrop of anger over South Korea’s spycam porn epidemic, whose victims are mostly women, and cases of sexual misconduct uncovered in the global #MeToo movement.

The final straw for Lee came last year when a progressive male politician, who used to proclaim himself a feminist, was convicted and jailed for raping a female aide.

“I realized this society is a system that I cannot accept as a woman and from then any encounter with men — be it marriage or dating — became meaningless to me,” Lee said.

Yoon Ji-hye, a 24-year-old YouTuber, feels South Korean women are often expected to be “passive, childlike and bubbly,” as well as attractive, to be desirable.

She has fully embraced Escape the Corset, cropping her hair short and going barefaced, shunning the nation’s booming beauty industry.