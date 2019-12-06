Austerity plays backdrop to ‘Brexit election’ in the UK

AFP, SLOUGH, England

As record numbers of Britons are forced to use food banks and homelessness soars, for many people rampant poverty, not Brexit, is the main issue in next week’s general election.

In Slough, west of London and just 6.4km from Queen Elizabeth II’s opulent Windsor Castle residence, ex-drug addict John unwraps Christmas chocolates.

“Without these people, we wouldn’t be able to eat so ... people like us couldn’t really exist,” he told reporters at a food bank operating out of the Slough Baptist Church.

Anti-hunger campaigners the Trussell Trust, which runs the facility and more than 1,200 food banks like it, handed out a record 823,145 emergency parcels — which each comprise food for three days — in the six months to September.

That was the busiest half-year since the organization was created in 1997 and marked a 23 percent surge from the same period last year.

In Slough, a large industrial town of 162,000 people best known in recent years as the drab setting for comedian Ricky Gervais’ cult comedy The Office, the increase was 29 percent.

The jump in demand was partly from the working poor struggling to make ends meet.

With polls on Thursday next week, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn have vowed to address inequality.

However, more than a decade after the global financial crisis that sparked a vicious worldwide recession, many cities, towns and villages across Britain have yet to recover from harsh austerity.

“Slough is in such a bad state,” said John, who declined to give his real name. “This place is full of poverty and where there’s poverty there’s drugs, and where there’s drugs there’s going to be addicts, and where there’s addicts there’s going to be burglaries.”

“What I find ridiculous is no [politician] is speaking about the main issues, which [are] mental health and poverty and drugs addiction ... within communities that are receiving less money,” he said.

Austerity-driven changes to the welfare system have hit the poorest people the hardest over the past decade, campaigners say.

Those concerns were amplified a year ago when the UN accused the British government of being in a “state of denial” about a growing rich-poor divide.

Since the financial crisis, the government implemented across-the-board cuts and spending freezes. There were also attempts to restructure the Universal Credit welfare payments system to encourage people to work.

The program is deeply unpopular because claimants must wait five weeks for their first payment, which can push the poorest people into more debt and poverty, food bank volunteers say.

The independent Social Metrics Commission estimates there are 14.3 million Britons in poverty, or just over one in five of the population. About 4.6 million of those are children.

However, the poverty rate held between 21 and 25 percent since early 2000, under governments of all political colors, the commission said.

“Household income has been affected by welfare changes, rises in the cost of living and in particular, rents,” said Judith Cavanagh, coordinator at charity coalition End Child Poverty. “This is why two-thirds of children in poverty now come from a working household. Families are finding that they have to cut back on essentials like food, heating and clothing.”

Meanwhile, homelessness is soaring and accounts for one-fifth of food bank usage.