N Korea says not just US can attack

AFP, SEOUL

North Korea on Wednesday warned that if the US uses military force against Pyongyang, it would take “prompt corresponding actions at any level,” in response to comments by US President Donald Trump.

Asked about North Korea on the sidelines of a NATO summit in London on Tuesday, Trump indicated that military action remains possible, saying: “He [North Korean leader Kim Jong-un] definitely likes sending rockets up, doesn’t he? That’s why I call him ‘Rocket Man.’”

“We have the most powerful military we’ve ever had, and we’re by far the most powerful country in the world,” Trump said. “Hopefully, we don’t have to use it, but if we do, we’ll use it.”

On Wednesday, Pak Jong-chon, chief of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army, said that he was “greatly disappointed” by Trump’s comments, the North’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

“The use of armed forces is not the privilege of the US only,” Pak said. “If the US uses any armed forces against the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea], we will also take prompt corresponding actions at any level.”

North Korea has demanded that the US offer it fresh concessions by the end of the year — ahead of Kim’s New Year speech on Jan. 1, a key political set-piece in the country.

Pyongyang has also issued a series of increasingly assertive comments over the past few weeks.