Agencies

JAPAN

US trade deal approved

The parliament yesterday approved a trade deal that was agreed on earlier this year by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. The deal cutting tariffs between the countries takes effect from the beginning of next month. Some critics have said that the deal is more advantageous to the US, because the US would continue to levy a 2.5 percent tariff on vehicles manufactured in the nation.

EL SALVADOR

Chinese investment sealed

China is to help build several major infrastructure projects, including a stadium and water treatment plant, the two nations said in a joint statement on Tuesday. President Nayib Bukele, who this week met with Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) in Beijing, said that the investment represented a “gigantic, non-refundable cooperation,” without disclosing the planned investment amount. The projects offer the strongest signal yet of the nation’s embrace of close ties with Beijing. The nation “adheres to the principle of one China, categorically rejects any act that goes against this principle and any form of ‘independence of Taiwan,’” the joint statement said.

PHILIPPINES

Typhoon leaves 17 dead

The death toll from Typhoon Kammuri yesterday rose to 17 people, after the weather system destroyed houses and displaced hundreds of thousands on its path across the nation. As it neared its exit yesterday, signals for tropical cyclone winds were lifted for 10 out of about a hundred areas placed on alert this week, the national weather bureau said. Parts of 12 roads and three bridges remain closed, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s latest bulletin said.

AUSTRALIA

Body found in hiker search

Police yesterday said they believe they have found the remains of a woman missing in the country’s remote outback for two weeks. “Police located the body, which is believed to be that Claire Hockridge during search efforts,” Northern Territory police said in an e-mailed statement. Hockridge had been missing since she went hiking with two friends, both of whom had been found.

RUSSIA

‘Tank’ bear sparks concern

A video showing a polar bear painted with the name of a Soviet-era tank, T-34, has caused alarm. A senior researcher at the Institute of Biological Problems of the North, Anatoly Kochnev, told RIA Novosti news agency that “at first, until he cleans himself off, it will be hard for him to hunt.” The video was posted on Facebook on Monday by Sergei Kavry, who works for the World Wildlife Fund in the Chukotka region. He said he was concerned at the large letters daubed on the side of the bear, seen plodding through snow. “Why? Why? He won’t be able to hunt inconspicuously,” Kavry wrote. Severpress news agency on Tuesday reported that scientists had marked the bear because it was scavenging for food near an inhabited area in Novaya Zemlya, a remote Arctic archipelago, but that the paint would wash off in two weeks.

PAKISTAN

Islamists besiege newspaper

Dozens of angry Islamists on Tuesday night swarmed the building of independent newspaper Dawn in Islamabad, blocking its entrance for several hours, threatening the staff and demanding that its editor Zaffar Abbas be hanged. A simultaneous protest took place in Karachi, where the protesters gathered at the Press Club, demanding that Abbas and Dawn publisher Hameed Haroon be hanged. The demonstrators were angered that the English-language paper had reported that the assailant in the London Bridge attack on Friday last week was of “Pakistani origin.”