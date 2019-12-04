President’s campaign vows to bar Bloomberg reporters

Bloomberg

The campaign team of US President Donald Trump on Monday said that it intends to exclude Bloomberg News reporters from its events, including the president’s political rallies, after the news organization said it would not investigate Democratic presidential candidates.

Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a statement that the news firm’s policy, enacted after Bloomberg LP founder and majority owner Michael Bloomberg announced that he would run for president, is unfair to the president.

In response, the campaign will no longer credential Bloomberg News reporters to cover its events, Parscale said.

“The decision by Bloomberg News to formalize preferential reporting policies is troubling and wrong,” Parscale said in a statement.

“Since they have declared their bias openly, the Trump campaign will no longer credential representatives of Bloomberg News for rallies or other campaign events,” he said.

Republican Party Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said on Twitter that her organization also would no longer credential Bloomberg News journalists.

New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet criticized the campaign’s decision.

“We condemn any action that keeps quality news media from reporting fairly and accurately on the presidency and the leadership of the country,” Baquet said.

In a Nov. 24 memo describing its approach, Bloomberg News editor-in-chief John Micklethwait said that the organization would continue to report on the Trump administration “as the government of the day.”

Micklethwait on Monday said that Bloomberg News would continue to cover the Trump campaign fairly.

“The accusation of bias couldn’t be further from the truth,” he said in response to Parscale’s announcement. “We have covered Donald Trump fairly and in an unbiased way since he became a candidate in 2015 and will continue to do so despite the restrictions imposed by the Trump campaign.”

In his memo describing how Bloomberg News would cover the campaign, Micklethwait said that reporters would “write about virtually all aspects of this presidential contest.”

Micklethwait said that Bloomberg News would “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike [Bloomberg] (and his family and foundation) and we will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries.”

Micklethwait said the news organization’s approach might change if Bloomberg wins the Democratic nomination and he is competing directly against Trump.