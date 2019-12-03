Agencies

UKRAINE

No quid pro quo: Zelenskiy

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in an interview with European publications published yesterday, renewed his denial of a quid pro quo with US President Donald Trump over military aid. “I did not speak with US President Trump in those terms: You give me this, I give you that,” he said, adding that he “did not understand at all” the accusations heard at the US congressional hearings. He also played down expectations ahead of a summit on Tuesday next week in Paris in which he is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin for the first time.

FRANCE

Rescuers die in crash

Three emergency workers were killed in a helicopter crash near Marseille, while on a rescue mission in the south where floods have left two dead, officials said yesterday. Their EC145 helicopter lost radio and radar contact while on a rescue and reconnaissance flight in the Var region on Sunday night. The three were found dead at 1:30am near the town of Rove, the Ministry of the Interior said in a statement.

POLAND

Auschwitz ornaments decried

A museum on Sunday slammed Amazon.com for selling Christmas ornaments with images of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau, calling them inappropriate. The museum at the site of the former camp tweeted screenshots of the items showing train tracks and barracks, and requested that Amazon remove them from their site. “Selling ‘Christmas ornaments’ with images of Auschwitz does not seem appropriate. Auschwitz on a bottle opener is rather disturbing and disrespectful,” it tweeted.

POLAND

Rallies back suspended judge

Thousands of people joined rallies on Sunday in Warsaw and other cities nationwide to show support for Judge Pawel Juszczyszyn, who was suspended on Friday for having questioned the government’s controversial court reforms. Demonstrators in front of the Ministry of Justice in the capital carried EU flags and signs saying: “Honour and glory to unbreakable judges” and “Independent courts are every citizen’s right.” Juszczyszyn, who in the process of examining an appeal in the city of Olsztyn, has questioned the impartiality of the judge who delivered the original verdict.

GERMANY

Stasi Museum burgled

Burglars broke into Berlin’s Stasi Museum, which showcases items of East Germany’s hated secret police, making off with collectible medals and gold jewelery, authorities said on Sunday. The robbers broke in through a window on the first floor, “smashed several showcases, and stole medals and jewelery,” police said in a statement. “These are not huge treasures, but we are a history museum and don’t expect people to break in,” museum director Joerg Drieselmann told the Tagesspiegel daily.

UNITED STATES

Rosa Parks statue dedicated

A new statue of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks was dedicated in Alabama’s capital on Sunday, the 64th anniversary of her historic refusal to give up her seat on a public bus to a white man. Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed and Alabama Governor Kay Ivey pulled back a cloth to unveil the statue before a crowd of about 400 spectators. The ceremony coincided with the anniversary of Parks’ arrest on Dec. 1, 1955, which sparked the Montgomery Bus Boycott, a pivotal part of the civil rights movement.

SRI LANKA

Wrangle with Switzerland

Colombo on Sunday raised doubts about claims by a Swiss embassy staffer that she was abducted on Monday last week and demanded access to the woman, who has said she was forced to hand over sensitive information. The alleged abduction came one day after a top police officer sought asylum in Switzerland. “The employee was detained against their will in the street, forced to get into a car, seriously threatened at length by unidentified men and forced to disclose embassy-related information,” the embassy said on Saturday. The staffer was reportedly forced to unlock her mobile phone and reveal the names of Sri Lankans who had sought asylum in Switzerland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Swiss Ambassador Hanspeter Mock had been briefed about the abduction inquiry and told that the staff member’s account did not add up. It insisted that the employee be interviewed and undergo a medical examination.