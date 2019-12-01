Agencies

CHINA

China fights ‘fake news’

Beijing has issued new rules banning online video and audio providers from using artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) technologies to produce “fake news.” The regulation published on Friday by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that providers and users of online video news and audio services are “not allowed” to use new technologies to create, distribute and broadcast “fake news.” “Fake news” has been generalized to mean anything from a mistake to a parody, or a deliberate misinterpretation of facts. The rules come into effect on Jan. 1. Failure to follow them could be considered a criminal offense, the administration said, without offering details on punishments. The regulations particularly stressed the dangers of “deepfakes,” or technology that manipulates videos to appear genuine, but which depict events or speech that never happened. Deepfake technologies could “disrupt social order and violate people’s interests, creating political risks and bringing a negative impact to national security and social stability,” the administration said.

MALTA

PM under pressure to quit

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Friday came under increasing pressure to resign, as protesters cried foul over the latest twist in the case of slain investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of the capital, Valletta, after Muscat refused to give immunity to the main suspect in the 2017 murder, tycoon Yorgen Fenech, to disclose what he knows about the case. Fenech has identified Muscat’s former chief of staff, Keith Schembri, as the mastermind behind Caruana Galizia’s 2017 car bomb killing, according to sources. Schembri was arrested on Tuesday, but his release on Thursday sparked accusations of a cover-up. Muscat, who has vowed to resign if links were found between himself and the murder, said that he would remain in power.

SINGAPORE

Facebook issues correction

Facebook yesterday issued its first correction notice on a user’s post at the request of the government, according to the notice seen by reporters. The government said on Friday that it ordered Facebook to publish a correction on a user’s social media post under a new “fake news” law, raising fresh questions about how the company would adhere to government requests to regulate content. “Facebook is legally required to tell you that the Singapore government says this post has false information,” the notice said. The correction notice was embedded at the bottom of the original post without any alterations to the text.

UNITED kINGDOM

Journalist sentenced

A journalist with Chinese state broadcaster CCTV was on Friday convicted of slapping an activist with the Conservative Party during a debate about Hong Kong. Kong Linlin (孔琳琳), 49, was given a suspended sentence for assaulting Enoch Lieu at a fringe meeting at the Conservatives’ annual conference. She shouted at human rights activists on the panel that they were “trying to separate China” and when Lieu asked her to leave, she slapped him, the city’s magistrates court heard. He gave Kong a 12-month conditional discharge, meaning she would not be jailed unless a further offense is committed within that period. He also ordered her to pay costs, a victim surcharge and compensation.