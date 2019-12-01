N Korea warns Japan on missile

Reuters, SEOUL

North Korea’s state media yesterday lashed out at Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as an “imbecile and political dwarf” for calling Pyongyang’s latest test of a large multiple-rocket launcher a ballistic missile launch and warned he could see a real one in the near future.

North Korea on Thursday fired two short-range projectiles into the sea off its east coast in a fourth test of its new “super-large multiple-rocker launcher,” with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressing “great satisfaction” over it.

In the wake of Pyongyang’s firing, Abe said that North Korea’s missile launch was a threat to Japan and the international community, and that Tokyo would monitor the situation with its partners.

“It can be said that Abe is the only one idiot in the world and the most stupid man ever known in history as he fails to distinguish a missile from multiple launch rocket system while seeing the photo-accompanied report,” the Korean Central News Agency said, citing a vice director-general of the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Department of Japanese Affairs. “Abe may see what a real ballistic missile is in the not distant future and under his nose ... Abe is none other than a perfect imbecile and a political dwarf without parallel in the world,”

UN Security Council resolutions ban North Korea from firing ballistic missiles and using such technology, but North Korea rejects the restriction as an infringement of its right to self-defense.

Pyongyang on Nov. 7 criticized Abe after Tokyo said that North Korea’s test of what it called “super-large multiple rocket launchers” on Oct. 31 was likely ballistic missiles that contravened UN sanctions.